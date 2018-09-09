TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Naomi Osaka became the first Japanese player ever to lift a Grand Slam trophy on Sunday, defeating Serena Williams in the final of the US Open and delighting residents of the city of Osaka in Japan, according to reports.

The 20-year-old Japanese tennis sensation defeated Serena Williams in the US Open women's singles final, 6-2, 6-4.

Japan’s Asahi Shimbun reported that as Naomi Osaka had lived in the Japanese port city of Osaka before she moved to live in the US at the age of three, residents of Osaka City reveled in the historic victory of the Japanese tennis player, who is the namesake of the city. It’s reported that Naomi Osaka was named after the city where she was born.

A 26-year-old Osaka City government civil servant said that she had never thought that a Japanese player would one day claim a Grand Slam title, reports said. If Naomi Osaka can continue to dominate women’s tennis, the city of Osaka will become more well-known internationally, she added, repots said.

As Serena Williams has been Naomi Osaka’s idol since childhood, the civil servant said it’s even more commendable for the city’s namesake to be able to face her idol without fear and to triumph against her, according to reports.

Naomi Osaka is especially charismatic when she speaks, and everybody said they are becoming her fan, another female Osaka resident said, according to reports.