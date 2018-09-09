Taipei, Sept. 9 (CNA) An American man has been found guilty of sexually harassing four women in Taipei early this year and sentenced to a total of five months imprisonment, after which he will be deported, according to court documents released Sunday.

Joseph Aron, 36, who entered Taiwan on a tourist visa on Jan. 2, was accused of sexually touching two women at different locations in Taipei on Jan. 4. He was later charged with violation of the Sexual Harassment Prevention Act after the victims reported the assaults to the police.

Aron was found guilty of the first two attacks at Taiwan Shilin District Court on Sept. 3 and sentenced to two months in jail on each of the two charges, with the penalties combined to a three-month term of imprisonment, which can be commuted to a fine of NT$90,000 (US$2,920), the verdict said.

In addition, the district court also found Aron guilty on charges of sexually harassing a female judicial police officer and a female interpreter on May 21 when attending a court hearing on the earlier charges.

The court sentenced Aron to two months for those assaults, with the penalty commutable to a fine of NT$60,000. The case was declared closed.

Aron will be deported upon completion of his sentence or payment of the fine, the document said, noting that the case was closed after the American's appeal was rejected.

Under Taiwan's Sexual Harassment Prevention Act, individuals who kiss, hug or sexually touch others without consent are subject to imprisonment for a period of less than two years, forced labor service under detention, or a separate or a fine of up to NT$100,000.

Such offenses are only prosecuted after the police receive a complaint, according to the act.