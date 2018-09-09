TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As torrential rains lashes northern Taiwan, Anle District (安樂區) in Keelung City (基隆市) saw significant flooding on Sept. 9.

Lane 207 Xinxi Street, Anle District, in Keelung City was transformed into a waterfall on the morning of Sept. 9, sweeping a torrent of water and mud downhill.

An extreme torrential rain advisory is in force for Keelung City, as rainfall is expected to exceed 500 millimeters over a 24 hour period. The torrential rain today continues from yesterday, which saw flooding throughout Taipei.

Today's Photo of the Day was captured by CNA reported Shen Ju-feng (沈如峰) earlier this morning, while surveying the damage of the recent wild weather.



(CNA image)

Police told CNA at midday that some of the flooding has subsided and some sections of nearby road are open to traffic.

Some parts of Keelung were flooded on two separate occasions this morning, reported the Liberty Times. As of 7.00 a.m. on Sept. 9, 24 emergencies in Keelung were reported to authorities, reported Apple Daily.

Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) surveyed the flooded areas this morning, and said that public works to improve the storm water system will be expedited, amongst some criticism about the speed of the current effort.