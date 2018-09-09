PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Japanese soccer star Keisuke Honda, recently named general manager of Cambodia's national team, says he will concentrate on building up its players for the future.

Honda spoke Sunday at a press conference a day ahead of a scheduled friendly match against Malaysia, which he expects to be a tough challenge. It will be the 166th-ranked Cambodian team's first contest since he agreed last month to helm the team.

Honda, who also has a contact to play with the Australian club Melbourne Victory, said the Cambodians would try their best against Malaysia.

He urged fans to be calm as he helps the Cambodian team to develop its players and playing system.