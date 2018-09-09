+++ Sweden elections 2018 — live updates +++

Polls in Sweden are set open at 8 a.m. local time (0600 UTC). Voters will be casting their votes in three separate ballots: The general election, regional elections and local elections. As many as 3 million Swedes are estimated to have already cast their ballot last month, when pre-voting opened on August 22. A handful of leading candidates used the opportunity to skip the queues, including incumbent Prime Minister Stefan Lofven of the Social Democrats (SAP).

All eyes will be how the far-right Sweden Democrats (SD) — a party with neo-Nazi roots — can emerge as the largest single party in a country known for its high-quality of life and developed welfare state. Surveys suggest the SD could take around 20 percent of the vote, well above the 13 percent it scored in the previous election in 2014.

Overall, the polls predict political gridlock. The left-wing bloc, made up of the Social Democrats and Left Party, was backed by almost 40 percent of the vote, while the four-party center-right Alliance trailed narrowly behind on 38.5 percent. That means some form of "grand coalition" between the center-left and the Alliance may be necessary to break the deadlock, unless one of the groups agrees to govern with the Sweden Democrats.

Live updates from the 2018 Swedish elections will be posted here from September 9, 2018 at 0600 UTC.

Around 7.5 million people are eligible to vote today and the turnout is traditionally high in Sweden, hitting 85.8 percent in 2014. More than a quarter of voters remain undecided going into today's vote, according to a Sifo poll.Welcome to Deutsche Well'e live coverage of the Swedish elections. Polls opened at 8 a.m. local time (0600) Sunday and voting will go on until 8 p.m, when the counting begins. The first preliminary results are expected to be released between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

