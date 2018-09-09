To the surprise of the international community, North Korea's 70th anniversary military parade on Sunday held back the country's advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) and devoted nearly half of the time to economic development projects.

North Korean troops, artillery and tanks made their way past the communist country's leader Kim Jong Un, but the regime restrained from showing off its most advanced missiles that have been a target of international sanctions.

In previous years, North Korean leaders were never shy of boasting their long-range missiles and nuclear achievements, while almost no emphasis was given on the country's economy and culture.

Analysts say Sunday's parade underscored Kim's strategy of putting economic development at the center and convincing the international community that North Korea is willing to make comprises.

Kim attended the parade but did not address the crowd. Kim Yong Nam, the head of North Korea's parliament, chose to speak about the country's economic goals instead of defense and security.

No progress on denuclearization

Soon after the national day celebrations, Kim was set to hold talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on North Korea's controversial nuclear program.

Kim's efforts to ease tensions with the United States and the international community have stalled since his historic Singapore meetingwith President Donald Trump in June.

While Washington insists that Pyongyang commits to denuclearization first, the Kim regime wants the removal of sanctions and a peace agreement with the South to end the Korean War.

Martin Fritz, DW's reporter in Seoul, says the Sunday celebration comes at a difficult time for Kim: "He wants to boost economic growth, but international sanctions continue to hamper any progress."

"On Wednesday, Kim told a South Korean special envoy that he was frustrated with the diplomatic stalemate, saying Pyongyang had taken the first necessary steps toward denuclearization. He was most likely referring to the closing of a nuclear test site and the dismantling of a rocket launch site earlier this year," said Fritz.

But US intelligence reports indicate that North Korea is continuing to produce fissile material and build rockets.

In early August, the US government issued new sanctions against two high-ranking North Korean officials.