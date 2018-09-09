TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Vegetable prices in Taipei reached the highest levels seen this year on Sept. 9, after last month's wet weather restricted supply, reported CNA.

According to the Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Co., the average wholesale price of vegetables was NT$42.3 (US$1.37) today, approximately 5 percent higher than yesterday.

Wet weather and flooding in late August resulted in over NT$560 million in agricultural losses across southern Taiwan, with the majority of losses occurring in Chiayi County.

The aftermath of the wet weather led to a steady increase in vegetable prices, with average wholesale prices breaking through the NT$40 per kilogram barrier on Aug. 25. On Aug. 28, the Executive Yuan held a meeting to plan how to stabilize vegetable prices, with the government pledging to support local farmers.

The last time that wholesale vegetable prices exceeded NT$42 per kilogram was during Oct. 26-31 2017. At that time, prices were high due to incomplete supply, according to CNA.

Wang Meng-lung (王夢龍), who is responsible for public markets in Taipei City, told CNA that price measures will be implemented, and emergency procedures to ensure cheap supply of vegetables will be put in place.