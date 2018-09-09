TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Most organizations are undergoing a digital transformation that directly impacts how they do business, yet only 30% of employees have mastered the skills they need for their jobs today, and only 20 percent of employees have the skills needed for their current and future roles, according to a news release issued on Sep. 6 by research and advisory company Gartner, Inc.

"More than two-thirds of business leaders believe that if their company does not become significantly digitalized by 2020, it will no longer be competitive," said Brian Kropp, group vice president of Gartner’s HR practice.

As companies look at what it will take to digitalize their operations, many HR leaders see there is a significant skills gap, Gartner said, adding that in fact, only 36% of managers think their employees are able to keep pace with future skill needs.”

“In order to remain competitive in an increasingly digital world, companies must transform the skills of their workforce, both on a macro level by determining the skills their market and clients are calling for, and on a micro level, by showing employees the personal benefit to upskilling and offering experiences for them to do so,” said Sari Wilde, vice president of Gartner’s HR practice.