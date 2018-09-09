  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/09 12:20
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 123 475 113 162 .341
JMartinez Bos 134 515 103 171 .332
Altuve Hou 120 471 72 149 .316
Trout LAA 122 414 92 130 .314
Segura Sea 129 530 82 165 .311
Brantley Cle 127 506 78 154 .304
Merrifield KC 137 543 71 165 .304
MSmith TB 121 397 53 120 .302
Bregman Hou 139 531 98 159 .299
Andujar NYY 130 497 74 148 .298
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 41; JMartinez, Boston, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 35; NCruz, Seattle, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Lindor, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Bregman, Houston, 30; 2 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 117; KDavis, Oakland, 108; Bregman, Houston, 97; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 97; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 94; Bogaerts, Boston, 92; Lowrie, Oakland, 89; NCruz, Seattle, 85; Haniger, Seattle, 85; Stanton, New York, 85.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 18-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-7; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Morton, Houston, 14-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Price, Boston, 14-6; Verlander, Houston, 14-9; GCole, Houston, 13-5.