  1. Home
  2. World

Tiffany Haddish wins Emmy for 'Saturday Night Live'

By  Associated Press
2018/09/09 12:20
Tiffany Haddish attends the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Brandon Maxwell fashion show at Classic Car Club Manhattan on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in New York

Tiffany Haddish attends the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Brandon Maxwell fashion show at Classic Car Club Manhattan on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in New York

LeVar Burton, from left, Sonequa Martin-Green, Walter Koenig, Jeri Ryan, Alex Kurtzman and William Shatner pose in the press room after accepting the

LeVar Burton, from left, Sonequa Martin-Green, Walter Koenig, Jeri Ryan, Alex Kurtzman and William Shatner pose in the press room after accepting the

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiffany Haddish is continuing her hot streak, winning an Emmy Award in her first try.

Haddish was honored as best guest actress in a comedy series for hosting "Saturday Night Live."

The award was announced at Saturday's creative arts Emmys, a precursor to the Sept. 17 main ceremony airing on NBC.

Since her breakout performance in the movie "Girls Trip," Haddish has been an Oscar presenter and MTV Movie & TV Awards host. She co-stars in the sitcom "The Last O.G."

The award for best guest comedy actor went to Katt Williams for "Atlanta."

Ron Cephas Jones for "This Is Us" and Samira Wiley for "The Handmaid's Tale" won guest acting honors in the drama series categories.

The "Star Trek" television franchise received the Governors Award.