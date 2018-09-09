TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Hong Kong Dance Company will perform a special theater adaption of acclaimed 1987 movie "A Chinese Ghost Story" (倩女幽魂) at the National Theater in Taipei on December 14-15, reported CNA.

The theater performance directed by Yang Yun-tao (楊雲濤), draws heavily from the plot, style and soundtrack of the movie, but has an additional emphasis on aestheticism.

"A Chinese Ghost Story" is a Hong Kong cinema classic of the romantic comedy/horror genre. It is loosely modeled on the classical Chinese story of Nie Xiaoqian (聶小倩). The movie was ranked 50th of the Best 100 Chinese Motion Pictures, at the 24th Hong Kong Film Awards.

The theater performance has seen strong critical acclaim since its debut in 2015, reported CNA.



(CNA image)

The intricate dancing of the performance captures and articulates both love and hardship, and the stage lighting is that of an "ethereal fantasy" reports CNA.

The performance will be put on as part of Hong Kong Week, and is sponsored by the Taiwan–Hong Kong Economic and Cultural Co-operation Council.