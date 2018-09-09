NEW YORK (AP) — Marian Avila, a 21-year-old Spanish model with Down syndrome, fulfilled her dream to walk at New York Fashion Week thanks to an Atlanta designer she met through the magic of social media.

And she did it with flair Saturday in the ballroom of a Midtown hotel in evening looks of red and gold, her parents and siblings in the audience and other models who have challenges by her side. She walked for Talisha White, a designer and pageant queen she met online.

Avila has received a lot of attention in the U.S., her home country and across Europe for her desire to model. She was thrilled at how it went and the new friends she has made. Some of those new friends are Vogue magazine and Harper's Bazaar. White said Avila has been busy doing interviews and meeting with agents.