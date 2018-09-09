Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|021
|200
|000—5
|11
|0
|Boston
|100
|010
|001—3
|10
|1
Morton, James (6), Pressly (8), R.Osuna (9) and Maldonado; Rodriguez, Workman (4), Poyner (6), Thornburg (8) and Vazquez. W_Morton 14-3. L_Rodriguez 12-4. Sv_R.Osuna (15). HRs_Houston, Maldonado (4), Bregman (30). Boston, Bogaerts (21).
___
|Texas
|012
|100
|020—6
|9
|1
|Oakland
|200
|021
|12x—8
|9
|0
Mendez, M.Perez (5), Claudio (7), Butler (7), Martin (8) and Chirinos; E.Jackson, Kelley (4), Gearrin (5), Hendriks (6), Trivino (7), Rodney (8), Buchter (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy. W_Buchter 4-0. L_Martin 1-4. Sv_Treinen (37). HRs_Texas, Beltre 2 (12), Profar (16). Oakland, Pinder (11), Olson (25), Davis (41).
___
|Cleveland
|001
|071
|000—9
|11
|0
|Toronto
|021
|022
|100—8
|18
|1
Plutko, Otero (5), T.Olson (6), Ramirez (6), O.Perez (7), Tomlin (8), C.Allen (9) and R.Perez; Reid-Foley, Shafer (5), Leiter Jr. (6), Mayza (7), Clippard (8), Guerrieri (9) and Jansen, Maile. W_Tomlin 1-5. L_Reid-Foley 1-3. Sv_C.Allen (26). HRs_Cleveland, Perez (2), Brantley (15). Toronto, Tellez (1), Grichuk 2 (21).
___
|Baltimore
|001
|200
|200—
|5
|11
|1
|Tampa Bay
|410
|002
|30x—10
|14
|1
Hess, Scott (6), P.Fry (7), Wright Jr. (7), Givens (8) and Sisco; D.Castillo, Yarbrough (2), Stanek (5), Kolarek (6), Roe (7), Alvarado (7), Schultz (8), Kittredge (9) and Ciuffo, Sucre. W_Yarbrough 14-5. L_Hess 3-10. HRs_Baltimore, Nunez (4).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|300—4
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|001—1
|1
|0
Lopez, Peralta (9) and S.Perez; Berrios, Duffey (7), Vasquez (7), Curtiss (8), Reed (9) and Garver. W_Lopez 2-4. L_Berrios 11-11. Sv_Peralta (9).
___
|Los Angeles
|303
|000
|006—12
|17
|0
|Chicago
|101
|100
|000—
|3
|8
|2
Shoemaker, Bedrosian (6), H.Robles (7), J.Anderson (8), Johnson (9) and F.Arcia, Hudson; Shields, Bummer (5), Minaya (5), Frare (7), I.Hamilton (8), J.Fry (9), Vieira (9) and K.Smith. W_Shoemaker 2-0. L_Shields 6-16. HRs_Los Angeles, Trout 2 (33).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|012—3
|4
|2
|Detroit
|200
|100
|001—4
|6
|0
Flaherty, Poncedeleon (6), Cecil (8), Brebbia (8), Norris (9) and Pena, Kelly; Boyd, Wilson (8), Stumpf (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Greene 4-6. L_Norris 3-5. HRs_St. Louis, Ozuna (21), DeJong (17).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|2
|Pittsburgh
|010
|201
|10x—5
|9
|1
Chen, Graves (5), Hernandez (7), Guerra (8) and Holaday; Nova, Neverauskas (7), Kingham (8) and Stallings. W_Nova 8-9. L_Chen 6-10. HRs_Pittsburgh, Bell (10).
___
|San Diego
|000
|200
|0—2
|5
|0
|Cincinnati
|070
|000
|x—7
|8
|0
Erlin, Stock (4), Perdomo (6) and Hedges; Harvey, Hughes (7) and Casali. W_Harvey 7-8. L_Erlin 3-6. HRs_San Diego, Hosmer (15). Cincinnati, Votto (10).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|102—
|3
|9
|3
|Washington
|300
|005
|20x—10
|6
|0
J.Garcia, Kintzler (1), De La Rosa (3), R.Rosario (6), Norwood (6), Chatwood (7) and Contreras, T.Davis; Scherzer and Wieters. W_Scherzer 17-6. L_J.Garcia 3-7.
___
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|020—3
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|210
|00x—4
|5
|1
Stratton, W.Smith (8) and Ar.Garcia; G.Gonzalez, Knebel (6), Soria (8), Cedeno (8), Jeffress (8) and Pina. W_G.Gonzalez 8-11. L_Stratton 9-9. Sv_Jeffress (10). HRs_San Francisco, Jones (2). Milwaukee, Yelich (28), Shaw (28).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|002
|201—
|5
|14
|0
|New York
|033
|102
|01x—10
|11
|0
Eflin, Eickhoff (4), A.Davis (5), E.Ramos (6), Morgan (6), L.Garcia (6), Arano (7), Avilan (8) and W.Ramos; Syndergaard, Blevins (7), Gsellman (8) and Nido. W_Syndergaard 11-3. L_Eflin 9-7. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (29). New York, Frazier (17), Conforto (22).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|001—2
|6
|0
|Colorado
|001
|120
|00x—4
|7
|0
Buehler, Venditte (7), Rosscup (8), Fields (8) and A.Barnes, Grandal; Freeland, Oberg (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta. W_Freeland 14-7. L_Buehler 6-5. Sv_W.Davis (39). HRs_Los Angeles, Taylor (15). Colorado, Blackmon (24), Iannetta (10).