TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Sept. 8 eight new cases of dengue fever across central and northern Taiwan, and the first case for New Taipei City's Yonghe District, bringing Taiwan's total fever tally to 92.

Of the eight new cases, four occurred in New Taipei City, three in Taichung City, and one in Changhua County.

Dengue fever is a tropical disease, which is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes. Taiwan has seen an uptick in fever cases since a tropical depression brought heavy rain and flooding to southern Taiwan on Aug. 23-24.

Taiwan faces an increased risk of dengue fever as conditions improve for disease-carrying mosquito eggs, the CDC warned on Aug. 26. Recent heavy rain and flooding of northern Taiwan overnight has the potential to further amply the risk of additional dengue fever cases.

The CDC said the new cases were a mix of men and women, aged between 10 and 70 years old.

Three of the four new cases in New Taipei City were found in Xinzhuang District, while the other was found in Yonghe District, the first case for the district. New Taipei City Health Department in partnership with the Environmental Protection Administration carried out inspections of the areas visited by fever patients, and urged the people to ensure their homes are safe, said the CDC.

Two of the three Taichung cases were found in the South District, and the other in Dali District.

Meanwhile, the Changhua County case was a middle school student in Yuanlin City, which led to an investigation and monitoring effort of all the people associated with the school.

At most recent count from Sept. 7, Taiwan has 92 cases of dengue fever, with most cases in Taichung City (51) and New Taipei City (31).

The CDC urges the public to not take the issue lightly. The center recommends the public empty still bodies of water, keep your home and surroundings properly, clean and keep water source sanitized.

The CDC also advises people who have fever, headache, body ache, joint pain, rash or other relevant symptoms to seek medical attention as soon as possible.