  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/09/09 10:09
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 123 475 113 162 .341
JMartinez Bos 134 515 103 171 .332
Altuve Hou 120 471 72 149 .316
Segura Sea 128 526 82 165 .314
Trout LAA 121 409 89 125 .306
Brantley Cle 127 506 78 154 .304
Merrifield KC 137 543 71 165 .304
MSmith TB 121 397 53 120 .302
Bregman Hou 139 531 98 159 .299
MDuffy TB 119 461 52 137 .297
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 41; JMartinez, Boston, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 35; NCruz, Seattle, 34; Lindor, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Bregman, Houston, 30; 2 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 117; KDavis, Oakland, 108; Bregman, Houston, 97; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 97; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 94; Bogaerts, Boston, 92; Lowrie, Oakland, 89; NCruz, Seattle, 85; Haniger, Seattle, 85; 2 tied at 84.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 18-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-7; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Morton, Houston, 14-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Price, Boston, 14-6; Verlander, Houston, 14-9; GCole, Houston, 13-5.