ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough struggled but got his 14th win, most among major league rookies, and the Tampa Bay Rays won their 10th straight home game by beating the Baltimore Orioles 10-5 on Saturday night.

After reliever Diego Castillo pitched a scoreless first, Yarbrough (14-5) entered and allowed three runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings. Twelve of the lefty's wins have come in "bullpen games" for Tampa Bay.

The Rays will look to tie the franchise record for consecutive victories at home, set during the 2008 AL pennant-winning season, in Sunday's series finale.

Tampa Bay is eight games behind Oakland for the second AL wild card with 21 games left.

Baltimore's David Hess (3-10) made his scheduled start one day after getting hit in the left eye while playing catch with a football and allowed six runs — two earned — and seven hits over five-plus innings. The right-hander gave up four unearned runs in the first, including one that Mallex Smith scored from third base when the ball slipped out of Hess' hand and rolled toward the first-base line for a wild pitch.

Jonathan Villar drove in three runs and Renato Nunez hit a two-run homer for the Orioles (41-101), who dropped 60 games under .500.

After drawing 11 walks and getting 10 hits in a 14-2 rout of the Orioles on Friday night, the Rays were helped by Baltimore miscues in picking up their 15th win in the last 18 games and going a season-high 13 games over .500 (77-64).

Smith reached second in the first on a throwing error by Nunez at third base and scored on Hess' wild pitch.

Willy Adames also scored from third in the first when Jake Bauers got caught in a rundown on a stolen base attempt.

Adames came home on a wild pitch in a two-run sixth.

Villar had a two-run single in the seventh that drew the Orioles to 7-5.

NO JONES, AGAIN

RF Adam Jones was out of the lineup for the second straight game as Baltimore continues to look at recently acquired players and minor league call-ups. "There's some certain things that we have to accomplish and some of them will be with Adam in the lineup," manager Buck Showalter said. "I've talked to Adam. I think he understands what's going on." Jones can will become a free agent after the season. "It's a great opportunity for some guys to get big league experience," he said. "I can only control certain aspects of what I can control, but I'll do it with a smile."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Alex Cobb (blister) will not make his scheduled start Sunday but could be back Tuesday.

Rays: C Michael Perez (strained left hamstring) is playing catch but still has discomfort while squatting.

UP NEXT

Orioles LHP Josh Rogers (1-1), acquired in the July 24 trade that sent reliever Zach Britton to the New York Yankees, will make his third career start on Sunday. Tampa Bay was planning another bullpen game.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports