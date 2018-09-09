TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued an extreme torrential rain advisory for three cities in northern Taiwan, as well as an additional heavy rain warning for seven municipalities across Taiwan on Sept. 9 at 8.20 a.m.

An extremely torrential rain advisory has been issued for Keelung City, New Taipei City and Taipei City.

The CWB predicts that northern, eastern and southern areas of Taiwan have a good chance of rain, while the rain risk is lower in central Taiwan and the outlying islands. Today will be slightly milder than in previous weeks, with maximum temperature across Taiwan predicted to be between 28 and 31 degrees Celsius.



CWB rain advisory map for Sept. 9.

The extremely heavy rain advisory was issued for the three cities in northern Taiwan as rainfall is expected to 500 millimeters over a 24 hour period. The rain is expected to be slightly less in the southern half of Taipei City, with a torrential rain advisory issued for this area.

Yilan County was issued an extremely heavy rain warning, as rainfall is expected to exceed 200 millimeters within 24 hours, or 100 millimeters within three hours.

Hualien County, Taitung County, and Taoyuan City, as well as the southern tip of Pingtung County including Ludao Island, and Lanyu Island were issued a heavy rain advisory. Rainfall is expected to exceed 80 millimeters within 24 hours, or 40 millimeters within one hour.

In addition to the rain advisories, the CWB has issued a strong wind advisory (over land) for every municipality except Kaohsiung City and Tainan City.

CWB forecaster Wu I-fan (吳依帆) said that the weather is unstable, and northern Taiwan is prone to intermittent heavy rainfall, reported CNA.

Wu advised the public to take heed of the advisory and weather warning issued from the CWB, and make plans accordingly.



CWB rain radar at 9.30 a.m. on Sept. 9.