BC-TEN--US Open Show Court Schedules

US Open Show Court Schedules

By The Associated Press

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Coco Vandeweghe, United States and Ashleigh Barty (13), Australia, vs. Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary

Juan Martin del Potro (3), Argentina, vs. Novak Djokovic (6), Serbia

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Thiago Seyboth Wild (6), Brazil, vs. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy

Xiyu Wang (3), China, vs. Clara Burel (11), France

Court 17

Caty McNally, United States and Cori Gauff (1), United States, vs. Dalayna Hewitt, United States and Hailey Baptiste, United States