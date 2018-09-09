  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/09 09:29
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Houston 021 200 000—5 11 0
Boston 100 010 001—3 10 1

Morton, James (6), Pressly (8), R.Osuna (9) and Maldonado; Rodriguez, Workman (4), Poyner (6), Thornburg (8) and Vazquez. W_Morton 14-3. L_Rodriguez 12-4. Sv_R.Osuna (15). HRs_Houston, Maldonado (4), Bregman (30). Boston, Bogaerts (21).

___

Texas 012 100 020—6 9 1
Oakland 200 021 12x—8 9 0

Mendez, M.Perez (5), Claudio (7), Butler (7), Martin (8) and Chirinos; Jackson, Kelley (4), Gearrin (5), Hendriks (6), Trivino (7), Rodney (8), Buchter (8), Treinen (9) and Lucroy. W_Buchter 4-0. L_Martin 1-4. Sv_Treinen (37). HRs_Texas, Beltre 2 (12), Profar (16). Oakland, Pinder (11), Olson (25), Davis (41).

___

Cleveland 001 071 000—9 11 0
Toronto 021 022 100—8 18 1

Plutko, Otero (5), T.Olson (6), Ramirez (6), O.Perez (7), Tomlin (8), C.Allen (9) and R.Perez; Reid-Foley, Shafer (5), Leiter Jr. (6), Mayza (7), Clippard (8), Guerrieri (9) and Jansen, Maile. W_Tomlin 1-5. L_Reid-Foley 1-3. Sv_C.Allen (26). HRs_Cleveland, Perez (2), Brantley (15). Toronto, Tellez (1), Grichuk 2 (21).

___

Baltimore 001 200 200— 5 11 1
Tampa Bay 410 002 30x—10 14 1

Hess, Scott (6), Fry (7), Wright Jr. (7), Givens (8) and Sisco; Castillo, Yarbrough (2), Stanek (5), Kolarek (6), Roe (7), Alvarado (7), Schultz (8), Kittredge (9) and Ciuffo, Sucre. W_Yarbrough 14-5. L_Hess 3-10. HRs_Baltimore, Nunez (4).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 000 000 010—1 5 2
Pittsburgh 010 201 10x—5 9 1

Chen, Graves (5), Hernandez (7), Guerra (8) and Holaday; Nova, Neverauskas (7), Kingham (8) and Stallings. W_Nova 8-9. L_Chen 6-10. HRs_Pittsburgh, Bell (10).

___

San Diego 000 200 0—2 5 0
Cincinnati 070 000 x—7 8 0
(7 innings)

Erlin, Stock (4), Perdomo (6) and Hedges; Harvey, Hughes (7) and Casali. W_Harvey 7-8. L_Erlin 3-6. HRs_San Diego, Hosmer (15). Cincinnati, Votto (10).

___

Chicago 000 000 102— 3 9 3
Washington 300 005 20x—10 6 0

Garcia, Kintzler (1), De La Rosa (3), Rosario (6), Norwood (6), Chatwood (7) and Contreras, T.Davis; Scherzer and Wieters. W_Scherzer 17-6. L_Garcia 3-7.