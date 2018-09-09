TORONTO (AP) — A year after his breakthrough performance in "Call Me By Your Name," Timothee Chalamet — now a seasoned veteran at the age of 22 — is again the toast of the fall film festival circuit.

Though there were few doubters after Chalamet became the youngest best-actor Oscar nominee in almost 80 years, the young actor's performance in the father-son addiction drama "Beautiful Boy" has confirmed Chalamet as one of the most talented actors of his generation.

In the film, which made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, Chalamet plays Nic Sheff, the young son of David Sheff, who's played by Steve Carell. The film is an unusually realistic depiction of drug addiction, as seen through the prism of a family.