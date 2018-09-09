|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|123
|475
|113
|162
|.341
|JMartinez Bos
|134
|515
|103
|171
|.332
|Altuve Hou
|120
|471
|72
|149
|.316
|Segura Sea
|128
|526
|82
|165
|.314
|Trout LAA
|121
|409
|89
|125
|.306
|Merrifield KC
|136
|538
|70
|163
|.303
|Brantley Cle
|126
|502
|77
|152
|.303
|MSmith TB
|120
|392
|52
|118
|.301
|Bregman Hou
|139
|531
|98
|159
|.299
|Wendle TB
|120
|419
|51
|124
|.296
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 41; JMartinez, Boston, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 35; NCruz, Seattle, 34; Lindor, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Bregman, Houston, 30; 2 tied at 29.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 117; KDavis, Oakland, 108; Bregman, Houston, 97; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 97; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 94; Bogaerts, Boston, 92; Lowrie, Oakland, 89; NCruz, Seattle, 85; Haniger, Seattle, 85; 2 tied at 84.
|Pitching
Snell, Tampa Bay, 18-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-7; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Morton, Houston, 14-3; Price, Boston, 14-6; Verlander, Houston, 14-9; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 13-5; GCole, Houston, 13-5.