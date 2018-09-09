NEW YORK (AP) — David Villa tied it in the 86th minute off a free kick and New York City FC snapped a two-game skid with a 1-1 draw with D.C. United on Saturday.

Bill Hamid had seven of his eight saves before Villa broke through with a bender from just beyond the top of the penalty arc for City (14-8-7). It was Villa's 11th goal of the season.

NYCFC had 68.3 percent of possession and outshot D.C. United 31-2.

Steve Birnbaum opened the scoring for United (8-11-7) on a header in the 58th minute, getting behind the NYCFC defenders on Wayne Rooney's free kick and beating onrushing goalkeeper Sean Johnson to the ball at the top of the 6-yard box.