Australian Rules Football Playoffs Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/09 06:38
First Round

Richmond 13.17 (95), Hawthorn 9.10 (64)

Melbourne 10.15 (75), Geelong 6.10 (46)

Greater Western Sydney 10.19 (79), Sydney 4.6 (30)

West Coast 12.14 (86), Collingwood 10.10 (70)

(Richmond, West Coast advance to semifinals; Geelong, Sydney eliminated)

Second Round
At Melbourne
Friday, Sept. 14

Hawthorn vs. Melbourne

Saturday, Sept. 15

Collingwood vs. Greater Western Sydney

Semifinals
Sept. 21 or 22

Richmond vs. Collingwood-Greater Western Sydney winner

West Coast vs. Hawthorn-Melbourne winner

Grand Final
Saturday, Sept. 29 at Melbourne

Semifinal winners, 0430 GMT