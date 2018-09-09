President Donald Trump agrees with Apple that potential tariffs on Chinese imports could make its gadgets more expensive, but he says the tech company can fix the problem by moving production to the U.S.

In a tweet Saturday, Trump implored the company to shift production from China: "Start building new plants now. Exciting!"

The Trump administration has imposed tariffs of $50 billion on imports from China and is moving to add 25 percent duties on another $200 billion in goods.

This week Apple said in a letter to the U.S. Trade Representative that tariffs will make some of its products, including the Apple Watch and Mac mini, more expensive. The company makes a large percentage of its products in China.

Apple didn't immediately comment on Trump's tweet.