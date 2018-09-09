SAO PAULO (AP) — The man suspected of stabbing leading Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro has been transferred to a prison in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul.

The Globo TV network reports that Adelio Bispo de Oliveira was taken Saturday to the federal prison in the state capital of Campo Grande.

It said de Oliveira will be held in an isolated wing used for prisoners who might be in danger.

Calls to the prison's administration went unanswered.

Bolsonaro was stabbed Thursday during a rally in Juiz de Fora, a city about 125 miles (200 kilometers) north of Rio de Janeiro.

He suffered intestinal damage and serious internal bleeding before undergoing surgery at a local hospital.

He was later transferred to Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital where doctors say his condition is improving.