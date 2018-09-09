  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2018/09/09 00:51
Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

England League One
Bristol Rovers 0, Plymouth 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Accrington Stanley 1, Burton Albion 1

Accrington Stanley: Billy Kee (84, pen.).

Burton Albion: Scott Fraser (11).

Halftime: 0-1.

Scunthorpe 3, Rochdale 3

Scunthorpe: Lee Novak (2), Ryan Colclough (18), Charlie Goode (54).

Rochdale: Oliver Rathbone (52, 66), Matthew Gillam (83).

Halftime: 2-0.

Portsmouth 1, Shrewsbury 1

Portsmouth: Brett Pitman (87, pen.).

Shrewsbury: Greg Docherty (74).

Halftime: 0-0.

Doncaster 2, Luton Town 1

Doncaster: Matty Blair (6), Ben Whiteman (46).

Luton Town: Elliott Lee (45).

Halftime: 1-1.

Sunderland 1, Fleetwood Town 1

Sunderland: Josh Maja (38).

Fleetwood Town: Paddy Madden (9).

Halftime: 1-1.

Barnsley 1, Walsall 1

Barnsley: Victor Adeboyejo (55).

Walsall: Andy Cook (88).

Halftime: 0-0.

Gillingham 0, AFC Wimbledon 1

AFC Wimbledon: Joe Pigott (53).

Halftime: 0-0.

Charlton 3, Wycombe 2

Charlton: Sido Jombati (32, og.), Lyle Taylor (71), Naby Sarr (80).

Wycombe: Randell Williams (7), Paris Cowan-Hall (90).

Halftime: 1-1.

Southend 2, Peterborough 3

Southend: Tom Hopper (63), Stephen McLaughlin (75).

Peterborough: Matt Godden (32, 57), Ivan Toney (87).

Halftime: 0-1.

Blackpool 3, Bradford 2

Blackpool: Jay Spearing (84, pen., 88), Curtis Tilt (90).

Bradford: Eoin Doyle (59, pen.), Jack Payne (64).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League Two
Lincoln City 0, Crawley Town 1

Crawley Town: Michael Bostwick (45, og.).

Halftime: 0-1.

Stevenage 1, Macclesfield Town 0

Stevenage: Danny Newton (41).

Halftime: 1-0.

Exeter 5, Notts County 1

Exeter: Pierce Sweeney (16, 58, pen.), Jayden Stockley (18, 74), Aaron Martin (90).

Notts County: Enzio Boldewijn (43).

Halftime: 2-1.

Morecambe 0, Swindon 1

Swindon: Elijah Adebayo (26).

Halftime: 0-1.

Cambridge United 1, Carlisle 2

Cambridge United: Jevani Brown (23).

Carlisle: Richie Bennett (43), Ashley Nadesan (69).

Halftime: 1-1.

Bury 4, Grimsby Town 0

Bury: Danny Mayor (14, 70), Will Aimson (34), Chris Dagnall (63).

Halftime: 2-0.

Tranmere Rovers 1, Colchester 1

Tranmere Rovers: James Norwood (42).

Colchester: Harry Pell (61).

Halftime: 1-0.

Forest Green Rovers 1, Port Vale 1

Forest Green Rovers: Carl Winchester (15).

Port Vale: Tom Pope (73, pen.).

Halftime: 1-0.

Oldham 0, Newport County 1

Newport County: Tyreeq Bakinson (69).

Halftime: 0-0.

Northampton 1, Cheltenham 3

Northampton: Kevin Van Veen (62, pen.).

Cheltenham: William Boyle (36), Conor Thomas (77, pen.), Kelsey Mooney (83).

Halftime: 0-1.