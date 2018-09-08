BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Saturday's Matches
Bristol Rovers 0, Plymouth 0
Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion
Scunthorpe vs. Rochdale
Portsmouth vs. Shrewsbury
Doncaster vs. Luton Town
Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town
Barnsley vs. Walsall
Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon
Charlton vs. Wycombe
Southend vs. Peterborough
Blackpool vs. Bradford
|Sunday's Match
Oxford United vs. Coventry
|Saturday's Matches
Yeovil vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Lincoln City vs. Crawley Town
Stevenage vs. Macclesfield Town
Exeter vs. Notts County
Morecambe vs. Swindon
Crewe vs. Mansfield Town
Cambridge United vs. Carlisle
Bury vs. Grimsby Town
Tranmere Rovers vs. Colchester
Forest Green Rovers vs. Port Vale
Oldham vs. Newport County
Northampton vs. Cheltenham