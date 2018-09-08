BC-SOC--English Results

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/08 23:21
LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Bristol Rovers 0, Plymouth 0

Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion

Scunthorpe vs. Rochdale

Portsmouth vs. Shrewsbury

Doncaster vs. Luton Town

Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town

Barnsley vs. Walsall

Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon

Charlton vs. Wycombe

Southend vs. Peterborough

Blackpool vs. Bradford

Sunday's Match

Oxford United vs. Coventry

England League Two
Saturday's Matches

Yeovil vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Lincoln City vs. Crawley Town

Stevenage vs. Macclesfield Town

Exeter vs. Notts County

Morecambe vs. Swindon

Crewe vs. Mansfield Town

Cambridge United vs. Carlisle

Bury vs. Grimsby Town

Tranmere Rovers vs. Colchester

Forest Green Rovers vs. Port Vale

Oldham vs. Newport County

Northampton vs. Cheltenham