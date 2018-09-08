|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|97
|45
|.683
|—
|New York
|88
|53
|.624
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|76
|64
|.543
|20
|Toronto
|64
|77
|.454
|32½
|Baltimore
|41
|100
|.291
|55½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|80
|61
|.567
|—
|Minnesota
|64
|76
|.457
|15½
|Detroit
|58
|83
|.411
|22
|Chicago
|56
|85
|.397
|24
|Kansas City
|46
|94
|.329
|33½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|88
|53
|.624
|—
|Oakland
|85
|57
|.599
|3½
|Seattle
|78
|63
|.553
|10
|Los Angeles
|69
|72
|.489
|19
|Texas
|61
|80
|.433
|27
___
|Friday's Games
Toronto 3, Cleveland 2, 11 innings
Tampa Bay 14, Baltimore 2
Detroit 5, St. Louis 3
Houston 6, Boston 3
Minnesota 10, Kansas City 6
L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Oakland 8, Texas 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, Seattle 0
|Saturday's Games
Houston at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Cleveland (Clevinger 11-7) at Toronto (Pannone 1-1), 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 5-15) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 6-5) at Detroit (Fulmer 3-10), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 1-8) at Minnesota (Littell 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 8-9) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 2-4) at Oakland (Cahill 6-3), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-6) at Seattle (Ramirez 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 11-10) at Boston (Porcello 16-7), 8:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Houston at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.