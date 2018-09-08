  1. Home
National Football League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/08 22:03
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Oakland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 18 12
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 12 18
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 18, Atlanta 12

Sunday's Games

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at New England, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Miami, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Oakland, 10:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Washington, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 17

Seattle at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.