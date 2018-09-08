WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--US OPEN

NEW YORK — Serena Williams will be trying to win her seventh U.S. Open championship and 24th Grand Slam singles title overall on Saturday when she faces 20th-seeded Naomi Osaka in the women's final. If she gets No. 24, it would tie Margaret Court for the most major championships in tennis history. Novak Djokovic faces Juan Martin del Potro in the men's final on Sunday. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Women's final scheduled to start 2000 GMT.

— With:

— TEN--US OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

SOC--EUROPEAN ROUNDUP

LONDON — England hosts Spain in the pick of the day's UEFA Nations League games. England is looking to build on a surprising run to the World Cup semifinals, while Luis Enrique begins his Spain managerial reign after the country?s disappointing showing in Russia. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

RGU--AUSTRALIA-SOUTH AFRICA

BRISBANE, Australia — Matt Toomua kicked two penalties for the only points of the second half as injury-stricken Australia beat South Africa 23-18 on Saturday for its first win of the season in the Rugby Championship. SENT: 200 words, photos. 600 words moving shortly.

GLF--BMW CHAMPIONSHIP

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania — Xander Schauffele, trying to make a last impression for Ryder Cup consideration, had a two-shot lead over Justin Rose in the BMW Championship. Tiger Woods was five back. By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

LONDON — Jos Buttler struck 89 before England was dismissed for an unexpectedly high 332 against India on day 2 of the fifth test at the Oval on Saturday. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 140 words, photos. Will be updated at tea. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRANCE-NETHERLANDS

PARIS — Less than two months after conquering a second World Cup title, France is still in a partying mood. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 640 words, photos.

SOC--BRAZIL-US

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey — Neymar and Roberto Firmino scored first-half goals, and Brazil overwhelmed the United States 2-0 on Friday night in an exhibition before a sparse crowd at MetLife Stadium. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 590 words, photos.

SOC--A-LEAGUE-BOLT

GOSFORD, Australia — Star sprinter Usain Bolt is taking a week-long break from his professional football trial with Australian A-League club the Central Coast Mariners. SENT: 150 words.

GLF--EUROPEAN MASTERS

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Hideto Tanihara takes a two-shot lead into the European Masters third round on Saturday. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1830 GMT.

RGU--NEW ZEALAND-ARGENTINA

NELSON, New Zealand — An experimental All Blacks team was forced to dig deep Saturday to beat massive underdogs Argentina 46-24 in a Rugby Championship test at Trafalgar Park. SENT: 720 words, photos.

CYC--SPANISH VUELTA

NAVA, Spain — Jesus Herrada leads at the Spanish Vuelta ahead of Simon Yates and Nairo Quintana entering Stage 14, a demanding 171-kilometer (106-mile) mountain route from Cistierna to Nava. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1600 GMT.

BBA--ANGELS-OHTANI

CHICAGO — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani says he plans to finish this season as the team's designated hitter and hasn't decided yet if he'll have Tommy John surgery. By Matt Carlson. SENT: 370 words, photos.

BKL--WNBA FINALS

SEATTLE — Jewell Loyd made 9 of 12 shots and scored 23 points, league MVP Breanna Stewart added 20 points, and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 89-76 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Friday night. By Tim Booth. SENT: 780 words, photos.

BKO--HALL OF FAME

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — Lefty Driesell had the crowd laughing. Dino Radja fought back tears. Blue Devils and Tar Heels brought their rivalry to the Basketball Hall of Fame, and Ray Allen made a peace offering to his spurned Celtics teammates. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 780 words, photos.

Other stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Astros beat Red Sox 6-3 in in a matchup of AL leaders. SENT: 1,770 words, photo.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.