BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Matt Toomua kicked two penalties for the only points of the second half as injury-stricken Australia beat South Africa 23-18 on Saturday for its first win of the season in the Rugby Championship.

South Africa led 18-17 at halftime but Toomua, in his first test start in more than two years, kicked Australia into the lead in the 54th minute and clinched their win in the 68th in a match more notable for defensive intensity than attacking skill.

The Springboks dominated territory in a first half in which both teams scored two tries: Australia through Toomua and captain Michael Hooper and South Africa through hooker Mbongeni Mbonami and winger Makazole Mapimpi, both of whom were replaced before halftime.

Australia reversed that in the second half, camping in South Africa's half for long periods without being able to again break through the defense. The Wallabies gave up scrum penalties under pressure in the first half but also turned that around in the second, notably when the giant young prop Taniela Tupou took the field.

