LONDON (AP) — Jos Buttler struck an unbeaten 63 as England took control of the fifth test against India by reaching 304-8 at lunch on day 2 at the Oval on Saturday.

Having resumed on 198-7 after being contained by India's bowlers on the opening day, England scored far more freely as Buttler —not for the first time in the series — rescued his team from a perilous position.

Adil Rashid started positively but became Jasprit Bumrah's (3-64) third victim of the innings, out leg before wicket for 15, to leave England at 214-8.

Buttler was then joined by Stuart Broad, who defied his reputation to produce a disciplined batting display and make it through to lunch on 36 not out.

Buttler, who only returned to the test side in May after an 18-month hiatus, picked up from where he left off in Southampton a week ago when scoring a crucial 69 to help England establish an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Having resumed on 11, Buttler began patiently. He scored mainly in singles before accelerating with a series of boundaries as he brought up his half-century from 84 deliveries.

Broad and Buttler's partnership, which stands at 90 for the ninth wicket, helped take England past 300 for just the third time in the series.

