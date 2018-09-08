Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 8, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;27;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SSW;15;82%;64%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;41;30;Sun and clouds, warm;40;30;NNE;11;49%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, nice;32;20;Nice with sunshine;32;20;W;18;45%;10%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy and warmer;28;23;Cloudy and humid;28;22;SW;21;68%;14%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;18;14;Partly sunny;19;15;SSW;17;81%;42%;3

Anchorage, United States;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;Mostly sunny;17;7;ESE;7;65%;11%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;41;20;Sunshine, not as hot;35;20;W;12;15%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;16;9;Partly sunny;19;10;WSW;14;61%;14%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;16;SE;8;42%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;31;22;Partly sunny;31;22;N;14;51%;27%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine;15;10;Cloudy and breezy;15;10;SW;28;61%;8%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine;41;25;Sunny and very warm;42;25;NW;9;20%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;23;Mostly cloudy;31;23;SSW;9;63%;44%;13

Bangalore, India;Rain and drizzle;28;19;A shower in the p.m.;29;20;WSW;9;57%;66%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A thick cloud cover;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSW;8;72%;81%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;27;20;A shower or t-storm;26;20;ENE;11;78%;81%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;27;15;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;S;9;50%;1%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;28;16;Partly sunny;27;14;NNE;11;53%;24%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;21;11;Partial sunshine;24;14;SSW;7;43%;30%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Partial sunshine;19;8;Decreasing clouds;20;9;E;13;62%;39%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;30;12;Sunny and nice;30;11;ENE;17;28%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;25;14;Mostly sunny;25;14;NNW;10;54%;3%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;19;12;Partly sunny;23;13;SSW;11;63%;13%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;28;14;A t-storm in spots;27;13;E;11;60%;56%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;27;13;Mostly sunny;26;13;NW;6;59%;11%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;18;13;Breezy with some sun;18;13;ESE;24;74%;57%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;31;18;Mostly cloudy;31;19;N;7;33%;34%;8

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;24;19;Clouds and sun;25;20;NE;17;68%;27%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;35;24;Partly sunny;35;24;N;11;40%;5%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;16;7;Thickening clouds;17;8;SE;14;62%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm around;29;19;SSE;6;60%;59%;11

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;36;27;Partly sunny;35;27;SSW;9;66%;40%;9

Chicago, United States;Cloudy and breezy;20;16;Cloudy and breezy;20;16;NNE;25;65%;19%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunshine and nice;31;25;Partly sunny;30;25;SW;13;70%;33%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the p.m.;18;12;Spotty showers;19;14;SSW;14;57%;69%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Showers around;30;26;Partly sunny;30;26;WNW;14;82%;40%;9

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;27;21;Mostly cloudy;28;20;NNE;13;67%;26%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny intervals;32;22;A morning shower;30;22;ESE;13;83%;56%;10

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;32;26;Some sun, a t-storm;33;25;ESE;20;74%;66%;8

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;29;15;Clouds and sun;31;14;SSW;9;30%;7%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;A shower;34;27;S;11;68%;74%;10

Dili, East Timor;Warm with sunshine;37;22;Mostly cloudy;33;22;SE;15;53%;0%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with showers;17;12;A shower in the a.m.;17;9;WSW;27;73%;56%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and hot;33;16;Sunny and very warm;34;19;NNE;9;17%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;24;20;A t-storm in spots;26;20;NE;11;76%;55%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;31;24;Remaining cloudy;31;24;NW;14;61%;44%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;29;15;A stray t-shower;27;11;SE;8;45%;70%;10

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;30;22;Partial sunshine;32;23;SE;7;64%;44%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Some sun, a t-storm;23;13;A passing shower;20;13;E;17;83%;66%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;29;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;SW;13;84%;85%;6

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;30;24;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;E;9;71%;90%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower;31;24;A shower in places;32;25;NE;8;58%;45%;11

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, nice;32;21;Clouds limiting sun;31;20;NNW;9;57%;15%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;35;26;A strong t-storm;35;26;NE;13;60%;55%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in the p.m.;28;19;Sun and some clouds;28;18;E;11;66%;33%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;24;An afternoon shower;34;24;NE;10;60%;60%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;30;Sunlit and very warm;36;30;NW;14;56%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;22;1;Sunny and cooler;17;3;S;15;31%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;36;14;Sunny and very warm;34;15;NNE;6;18%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;32;26;Mostly sunny, nice;32;26;WSW;16;62%;29%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;Showers and t-storms;28;20;SW;8;81%;88%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;38;27;Partly sunny;39;27;S;11;36%;13%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A little rain;20;14;A shower;21;14;NNE;11;64%;82%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;33;26;Partly sunny;33;27;E;19;60%;44%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;22;A morning shower;31;22;W;12;62%;57%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;27;S;11;73%;64%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds, a t-storm;31;22;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;7;79%;66%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;15;-2;An afternoon shower;14;-1;ENE;12;47%;55%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;28;24;A little a.m. rain;29;24;WSW;12;78%;76%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;15;Decreasing clouds;18;15;S;13;80%;5%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and some clouds;24;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;N;13;64%;26%;7

London, United Kingdom;More clouds than sun;18;13;Partly sunny;21;11;W;18;71%;18%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Warm with sunshine;32;20;Sunny and very warm;33;20;SSE;9;45%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;21;A shower in the a.m.;25;20;W;11;78%;66%;11

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;26;16;A t-storm in spots;30;17;SE;6;59%;55%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;27;A morning shower;31;28;WNW;9;71%;79%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NNE;7;81%;66%;8

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, a t-storm;30;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;WSW;13;75%;86%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;17;9;A shower in the a.m.;17;9;NW;17;62%;61%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;24;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;NNE;6;58%;75%;9

Miami, United States;A morning shower;30;24;A shower or t-storm;31;24;SW;11;72%;66%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;24;14;A t-storm in spots;23;14;NNE;10;58%;55%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;Mostly sunny, nice;28;25;SSW;15;76%;44%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;16;11;Partly sunny;17;12;E;20;70%;30%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;17;8;Mostly cloudy;17;8;ENE;5;48%;0%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;25;10;Partly sunny, warm;25;14;NE;6;48%;2%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;31;26;A passing shower;31;25;SSW;13;74%;79%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;25;11;Clouds and sun, nice;26;14;ENE;11;48%;26%;8

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;23;16;Occasional rain;18;16;ENE;21;69%;93%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;32;20;Nice with sunshine;32;21;W;12;48%;27%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mild with some sun;19;7;Some sun, pleasant;16;8;WSW;11;79%;39%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy with showers;26;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;SSW;17;80%;94%;4

Oslo, Norway;Rain;17;11;Periods of rain;17;13;SSE;12;85%;89%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, cooler;17;4;High clouds;17;7;E;15;55%;0%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunny and nice;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;29;26;ESE;14;70%;51%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;29;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;NNE;9;79%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;33;24;Spotty showers;33;24;ENE;8;72%;68%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, nice;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;ESE;6;46%;9%;5

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;19;11;Sunny and nice;22;12;WSW;13;67%;55%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;A t-storm or two;32;25;SW;8;77%;80%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;28;22;Mostly cloudy;29;23;SSE;30;78%;71%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;8;52%;55%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;22;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;S;5;56%;7%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and nice;27;9;More sun than clouds;25;12;NE;8;65%;28%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;Clouds and sun;25;11;SE;17;33%;37%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;Sunshine and nice;24;15;NE;14;66%;3%;8

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;28;23;A morning shower;28;23;SSE;14;65%;81%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Brief a.m. showers;11;7;A p.m. shower or two;10;6;WNW;10;79%;72%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;25;16;A t-storm in spots;20;13;N;8;80%;56%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;Mostly sunny;25;18;E;11;68%;27%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;42;25;Sunny and very warm;42;28;E;12;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;29;17;Partly sunny, humid;30;18;NW;9;65%;9%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and warm;22;14;A shower in the a.m.;20;12;E;10;82%;56%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;21;13;Mostly sunny;20;13;W;15;66%;3%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Showers and t-storms;24;17;S;7;83%;80%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;Mostly sunny;31;24;ESE;14;68%;28%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Showers and t-storms;23;18;SW;6;100%;77%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;28;14;Turning cloudy;27;15;W;10;23%;14%;9

Santiago, Chile;Nice with sunshine;24;8;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;SE;6;46%;2%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;23;Partly sunny;30;23;N;8;77%;60%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;27;14;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;NW;10;63%;16%;6

Seattle, United States;Cloudy with a shower;21;14;A passing shower;20;13;SSW;12;72%;86%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;Mostly sunny;27;17;ENE;5;57%;8%;7

Shanghai, China;Showers around;26;22;Partly sunny;28;22;NE;20;54%;3%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Couple of t-storms;29;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;S;12;78%;75%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sun;24;12;A t-storm in spots;25;12;W;12;64%;50%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;NE;5;61%;27%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or two;22;9;Partly sunny;20;12;S;11;66%;23%;3

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;17;10;Mostly sunny;21;11;SW;19;42%;6%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;Showers and t-storms;30;25;NE;15;74%;84%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun, warm;26;13;A t-storm in spots;21;13;NNW;10;75%;56%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;31;16;Mostly sunny;32;18;SE;10;24%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, warm;30;18;Clouds and sun;28;17;N;10;56%;87%;6

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;34;22;Mostly sunny and hot;36;24;NNE;8;12%;1%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;A morning shower;30;24;SW;12;46%;51%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;29;18;Partly sunny;32;18;ENE;8;44%;1%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;30;25;Spotty showers;31;25;S;26;66%;67%;7

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;18;13;Mostly cloudy;17;14;ESE;32;70%;87%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and humid;34;26;Sunny;34;26;ESE;20;57%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;31;23;Mainly cloudy;32;24;ESE;14;54%;15%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;18;2;High clouds;21;6;S;13;46%;8%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;18;12;Rain;16;11;SE;9;78%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;25;13;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;WNW;8;61%;7%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;8;67%;64%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;23;13;A t-storm in spots;23;12;N;6;59%;55%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;Some sun;21;11;N;10;74%;44%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;10;7;Partly sunny;11;6;SSW;24;69%;3%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;SW;8;81%;78%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Not as hot;28;15;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;NE;6;41%;16%;7

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather