Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 8, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;81;75;A t-storm in spots;83;75;SSW;9;82%;64%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;106;86;Sun and clouds, warm;104;87;NNE;7;49%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, nice;90;68;Nice with sunshine;90;68;W;11;45%;10%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy and warmer;82;74;Cloudy and humid;83;72;SW;13;68%;14%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;64;57;Partly sunny;67;59;SSW;10;81%;42%;3

Anchorage, United States;Plenty of sunshine;65;44;Mostly sunny;62;44;ESE;4;65%;11%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;106;69;Sunshine, not as hot;96;69;W;7;15%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;60;48;Partly sunny;67;50;WSW;9;61%;14%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;89;60;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;61;SE;5;42%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;87;72;Partly sunny;88;72;N;9;51%;27%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine;59;49;Cloudy and breezy;59;50;SW;17;61%;8%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine;105;78;Sunny and very warm;107;77;NW;6;20%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;74;Mostly cloudy;88;73;SSW;6;63%;44%;13

Bangalore, India;Rain and drizzle;83;66;A shower in the p.m.;84;68;WSW;6;57%;66%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A thick cloud cover;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;SSW;5;72%;81%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;81;68;A shower or t-storm;79;68;ENE;7;78%;81%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;81;59;Partly sunny, nice;82;61;S;6;50%;1%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;82;60;Partly sunny;81;58;NNE;7;53%;24%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;69;52;Partial sunshine;74;56;SSW;5;43%;30%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Partial sunshine;65;46;Decreasing clouds;69;48;E;8;62%;39%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;86;53;Sunny and nice;85;52;ENE;10;28%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;77;57;Mostly sunny;77;56;NNW;6;54%;3%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;65;53;Partly sunny;73;55;SSW;7;63%;13%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;82;57;A t-storm in spots;81;56;E;7;60%;56%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;80;56;Mostly sunny;78;56;NW;4;59%;11%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;65;55;Breezy with some sun;64;55;ESE;15;74%;57%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;88;65;Mostly cloudy;89;67;N;4;33%;34%;8

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;75;67;Clouds and sun;78;68;NE;11;68%;27%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;95;75;Partly sunny;95;75;N;7;40%;5%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;61;44;Thickening clouds;62;46;SE;9;62%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;67;A t-storm around;85;66;SSE;3;60%;59%;11

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;97;80;Partly sunny;94;80;SSW;6;66%;40%;9

Chicago, United States;Cloudy and breezy;69;61;Cloudy and breezy;68;61;NNE;16;65%;19%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunshine and nice;88;77;Partly sunny;87;78;SW;8;70%;33%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the p.m.;64;54;Spotty showers;65;57;SSW;9;57%;69%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Showers around;85;79;Partly sunny;86;80;WNW;9;82%;40%;9

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;81;69;Mostly cloudy;82;67;NNE;8;67%;26%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny intervals;90;71;A morning shower;86;71;ESE;8;83%;56%;10

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;90;79;Some sun, a t-storm;91;77;ESE;12;74%;66%;8

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;84;59;Clouds and sun;88;57;SSW;6;30%;7%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;80;A shower;93;81;S;7;68%;74%;10

Dili, East Timor;Warm with sunshine;99;71;Mostly cloudy;92;71;SE;9;53%;0%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with showers;63;53;A shower in the a.m.;63;48;WSW;17;73%;56%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and hot;92;62;Sunny and very warm;93;66;NNE;6;17%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;74;67;A t-storm in spots;79;68;NE;7;76%;55%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;87;75;Remaining cloudy;87;76;NW;9;61%;44%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;85;58;A stray t-shower;80;51;SE;5;45%;70%;10

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;Partial sunshine;89;74;SE;4;64%;44%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Some sun, a t-storm;74;56;A passing shower;67;55;E;10;83%;66%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;84;77;A couple of t-storms;88;77;SW;8;84%;85%;6

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;86;75;A shower in the p.m.;86;77;E;6;71%;90%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower;89;75;A shower in places;89;77;NE;5;58%;45%;11

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, nice;90;70;Clouds limiting sun;88;69;NNW;6;57%;15%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;95;79;A strong t-storm;95;78;NE;8;60%;55%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in the p.m.;83;67;Sun and some clouds;82;64;E;7;66%;33%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;93;75;An afternoon shower;93;76;NE;6;60%;60%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;102;86;Sunlit and very warm;97;87;NW;9;56%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;72;34;Sunny and cooler;62;38;S;9;31%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;98;58;Sunny and very warm;94;58;NNE;4;18%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;90;78;Mostly sunny, nice;90;79;WSW;10;62%;29%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;Showers and t-storms;82;68;SW;5;81%;88%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;100;80;Partly sunny;102;80;S;7;36%;13%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A little rain;68;57;A shower;71;57;NNE;7;64%;82%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;91;79;Partly sunny;91;80;E;12;60%;44%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;89;71;A morning shower;88;71;W;7;62%;57%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;92;79;A t-storm in spots;91;81;S;7;73%;64%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds, a t-storm;89;72;A t-storm in spots;87;74;E;5;79%;66%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;59;29;An afternoon shower;57;31;ENE;8;47%;55%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;82;75;A little a.m. rain;84;75;WSW;7;78%;76%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;59;Decreasing clouds;65;58;S;8;80%;5%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and some clouds;76;61;Partly sunny, nice;83;64;N;8;64%;26%;7

London, United Kingdom;More clouds than sun;65;56;Partly sunny;70;52;W;11;71%;18%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Warm with sunshine;90;69;Sunny and very warm;91;68;SSE;6;45%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;82;70;A shower in the a.m.;78;67;W;7;78%;66%;11

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;80;62;A t-storm in spots;85;63;SE;4;59%;55%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;87;81;A morning shower;88;82;WNW;6;71%;79%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;86;76;A t-storm in spots;87;76;NNE;4;81%;66%;8

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, a t-storm;86;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;WSW;8;75%;86%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;62;48;A shower in the a.m.;63;49;NW;11;62%;61%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;74;57;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;NNE;3;58%;75%;9

Miami, United States;A morning shower;86;76;A shower or t-storm;88;76;SW;7;72%;66%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;76;56;A t-storm in spots;74;57;NNE;6;58%;55%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;84;76;Mostly sunny, nice;83;76;SSW;10;76%;44%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;61;52;Partly sunny;62;54;E;12;70%;30%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;63;46;Mostly cloudy;62;46;ENE;3;48%;0%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;77;50;Partly sunny, warm;77;57;NE;4;48%;2%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;88;78;A passing shower;87;78;SSW;8;74%;79%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;78;52;Clouds and sun, nice;80;57;ENE;7;48%;26%;8

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;74;61;Occasional rain;64;60;ENE;13;69%;93%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;90;69;Nice with sunshine;89;70;W;7;48%;27%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mild with some sun;67;45;Some sun, pleasant;61;47;WSW;7;79%;39%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy with showers;78;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;73;SSW;11;80%;94%;4

Oslo, Norway;Rain;62;52;Periods of rain;62;55;SSE;8;85%;89%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, cooler;63;40;High clouds;62;44;E;9;55%;0%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunny and nice;84;76;Partly sunny, nice;84;78;ESE;9;70%;51%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;85;75;Showers and t-storms;85;75;NNE;6;79%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;91;76;Spotty showers;91;75;ENE;5;72%;68%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, nice;73;52;Partly sunny, nice;80;56;ESE;4;46%;9%;5

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;66;52;Sunny and nice;72;54;WSW;8;67%;55%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;77;A t-storm or two;90;77;SW;5;77%;80%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;83;72;Mostly cloudy;85;73;SSE;19;78%;71%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;75;A t-storm in spots;94;75;ESE;5;52%;55%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;71;52;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;S;3;56%;7%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and nice;80;48;More sun than clouds;77;53;NE;5;65%;28%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;Clouds and sun;77;53;SE;10;33%;37%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;77;60;Sunshine and nice;75;60;NE;9;66%;3%;8

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;83;73;A morning shower;83;73;SSE;9;65%;81%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Brief a.m. showers;52;45;A p.m. shower or two;50;43;WNW;6;79%;72%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;77;60;A t-storm in spots;69;56;N;5;80%;56%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;Mostly sunny;76;65;E;7;68%;27%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;108;77;Sunny and very warm;108;82;E;7;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;84;63;Partly sunny, humid;86;64;NW;6;65%;9%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and warm;72;57;A shower in the a.m.;68;53;E;6;82%;56%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;70;55;Mostly sunny;69;55;W;9;66%;3%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;64;Showers and t-storms;76;63;S;4;83%;80%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the p.m.;88;75;Mostly sunny;88;75;ESE;8;68%;28%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;75;64;Showers and t-storms;73;65;SW;4;100%;77%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;83;58;Turning cloudy;81;60;W;6;23%;14%;9

Santiago, Chile;Nice with sunshine;75;47;Mostly sunny, nice;75;49;SE;4;46%;2%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;87;74;Partly sunny;86;74;N;5;77%;60%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;81;57;Partly sunny, nice;83;58;NW;6;63%;16%;6

Seattle, United States;Cloudy with a shower;70;57;A passing shower;67;55;SSW;7;72%;86%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;80;58;Mostly sunny;81;62;ENE;3;57%;8%;7

Shanghai, China;Showers around;79;72;Partly sunny;82;72;NE;13;54%;3%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Couple of t-storms;84;79;A t-storm in spots;86;80;S;7;78%;75%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sun;75;54;A t-storm in spots;77;53;W;8;64%;50%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;87;79;Mostly sunny, nice;89;79;NE;3;61%;27%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or two;72;49;Partly sunny;68;54;S;7;66%;23%;3

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;62;51;Mostly sunny;70;51;SW;12;42%;6%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;78;Showers and t-storms;86;77;NE;9;74%;84%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun, warm;79;56;A t-storm in spots;71;55;NNW;6;75%;56%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;88;61;Mostly sunny;90;64;SE;6;24%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, warm;86;64;Clouds and sun;83;63;N;6;56%;87%;6

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;93;71;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;NNE;5;12%;1%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;87;75;A morning shower;87;76;SW;8;46%;51%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;85;64;Partly sunny;90;64;ENE;5;44%;1%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;85;76;Spotty showers;88;77;S;16;66%;67%;7

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;64;55;Mostly cloudy;62;58;ESE;20;70%;87%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and humid;93;79;Sunny;93;78;ESE;13;57%;1%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;88;73;Mainly cloudy;89;74;ESE;9;54%;15%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;64;36;High clouds;69;43;S;8;46%;8%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;64;54;Rain;61;53;SE;6;78%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;76;55;Mostly sunny, nice;77;57;WNW;5;61%;7%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;E;5;67%;64%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;73;56;A t-storm in spots;73;54;N;4;59%;55%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;77;55;Some sun;70;52;N;6;74%;44%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;50;44;Partly sunny;52;43;SSW;15;69%;3%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;78;SW;5;81%;78%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Not as hot;83;59;Partly sunny, nice;80;59;NE;4;41%;16%;7

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather