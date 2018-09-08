Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 8, 2018
City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;81;75;A t-storm in spots;83;75;SSW;9;82%;64%;5
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny;106;86;Sun and clouds, warm;104;87;NNE;7;49%;0%;9
Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, nice;90;68;Nice with sunshine;90;68;W;11;45%;10%;7
Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy and warmer;82;74;Cloudy and humid;83;72;SW;13;68%;14%;3
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;64;57;Partly sunny;67;59;SSW;10;81%;42%;3
Anchorage, United States;Plenty of sunshine;65;44;Mostly sunny;62;44;ESE;4;65%;11%;3
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;106;69;Sunshine, not as hot;96;69;W;7;15%;0%;7
Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;60;48;Partly sunny;67;50;WSW;9;61%;14%;4
Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;89;60;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;61;SE;5;42%;0%;5
Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;87;72;Partly sunny;88;72;N;9;51%;27%;6
Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine;59;49;Cloudy and breezy;59;50;SW;17;61%;8%;2
Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine;105;78;Sunny and very warm;107;77;NW;6;20%;0%;8
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;74;Mostly cloudy;88;73;SSW;6;63%;44%;13
Bangalore, India;Rain and drizzle;83;66;A shower in the p.m.;84;68;WSW;6;57%;66%;13
Bangkok, Thailand;A thick cloud cover;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;SSW;5;72%;81%;3
Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;81;68;A shower or t-storm;79;68;ENE;7;78%;81%;5
Beijing, China;Partly sunny;81;59;Partly sunny, nice;82;61;S;6;50%;1%;6
Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;82;60;Partly sunny;81;58;NNE;7;53%;24%;5
Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;69;52;Partial sunshine;74;56;SSW;5;43%;30%;4
Bogota, Colombia;Partial sunshine;65;46;Decreasing clouds;69;48;E;8;62%;39%;14
Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;86;53;Sunny and nice;85;52;ENE;10;28%;0%;10
Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;77;57;Mostly sunny;77;56;NNW;6;54%;3%;5
Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;65;53;Partly sunny;73;55;SSW;7;63%;13%;4
Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;82;57;A t-storm in spots;81;56;E;7;60%;56%;5
Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;80;56;Mostly sunny;78;56;NW;4;59%;11%;5
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;65;55;Breezy with some sun;64;55;ESE;15;74%;57%;5
Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;88;65;Mostly cloudy;89;67;N;4;33%;34%;8
Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;75;67;Clouds and sun;78;68;NE;11;68%;27%;5
Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;95;75;Partly sunny;95;75;N;7;40%;5%;9
Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;61;44;Thickening clouds;62;46;SE;9;62%;0%;5
Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;67;A t-storm around;85;66;SSE;3;60%;59%;11
Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;97;80;Partly sunny;94;80;SSW;6;66%;40%;9
Chicago, United States;Cloudy and breezy;69;61;Cloudy and breezy;68;61;NNE;16;65%;19%;2
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sunshine and nice;88;77;Partly sunny;87;78;SW;8;70%;33%;13
Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower in the p.m.;64;54;Spotty showers;65;57;SSW;9;57%;69%;2
Dakar, Senegal;Showers around;85;79;Partly sunny;86;80;WNW;9;82%;40%;9
Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;81;69;Mostly cloudy;82;67;NNE;8;67%;26%;3
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny intervals;90;71;A morning shower;86;71;ESE;8;83%;56%;10
Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;90;79;Some sun, a t-storm;91;77;ESE;12;74%;66%;8
Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;84;59;Clouds and sun;88;57;SSW;6;30%;7%;7
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;80;A shower;93;81;S;7;68%;74%;10
Dili, East Timor;Warm with sunshine;99;71;Mostly cloudy;92;71;SE;9;53%;0%;10
Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy with showers;63;53;A shower in the a.m.;63;48;WSW;17;73%;56%;2
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and hot;92;62;Sunny and very warm;93;66;NNE;6;17%;0%;7
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;74;67;A t-storm in spots;79;68;NE;7;76%;55%;7
Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;87;75;Remaining cloudy;87;76;NW;9;61%;44%;5
Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;85;58;A stray t-shower;80;51;SE;5;45%;70%;10
Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;Partial sunshine;89;74;SE;4;64%;44%;10
Helsinki, Finland;Some sun, a t-storm;74;56;A passing shower;67;55;E;10;83%;66%;2
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;84;77;A couple of t-storms;88;77;SW;8;84%;85%;6
Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;86;75;A shower in the p.m.;86;77;E;6;71%;90%;3
Honolulu, United States;A shower;89;75;A shower in places;89;77;NE;5;58%;45%;11
Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, nice;90;70;Clouds limiting sun;88;69;NNW;6;57%;15%;8
Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;95;79;A strong t-storm;95;78;NE;8;60%;55%;8
Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in the p.m.;83;67;Sun and some clouds;82;64;E;7;66%;33%;5
Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;93;75;An afternoon shower;93;76;NE;6;60%;60%;7
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;102;86;Sunlit and very warm;97;87;NW;9;56%;0%;11
Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;72;34;Sunny and cooler;62;38;S;9;31%;0%;8
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;98;58;Sunny and very warm;94;58;NNE;4;18%;0%;8
Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;90;78;Mostly sunny, nice;90;79;WSW;10;62%;29%;10
Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;Showers and t-storms;82;68;SW;5;81%;88%;5
Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;100;80;Partly sunny;102;80;S;7;36%;13%;12
Kiev, Ukraine;A little rain;68;57;A shower;71;57;NNE;7;64%;82%;3
Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;91;79;Partly sunny;91;80;E;12;60%;44%;11
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;89;71;A morning shower;88;71;W;7;62%;57%;4
Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;92;79;A t-storm in spots;91;81;S;7;73%;64%;11
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds, a t-storm;89;72;A t-storm in spots;87;74;E;5;79%;66%;10
La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;59;29;An afternoon shower;57;31;ENE;8;47%;55%;12
Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;82;75;A little a.m. rain;84;75;WSW;7;78%;76%;11
Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;59;Decreasing clouds;65;58;S;8;80%;5%;11
Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and some clouds;76;61;Partly sunny, nice;83;64;N;8;64%;26%;7
London, United Kingdom;More clouds than sun;65;56;Partly sunny;70;52;W;11;71%;18%;3
Los Angeles, United States;Warm with sunshine;90;69;Sunny and very warm;91;68;SSE;6;45%;0%;8
Luanda, Angola;Clearing;82;70;A shower in the a.m.;78;67;W;7;78%;66%;11
Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;80;62;A t-storm in spots;85;63;SE;4;59%;55%;6
Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;87;81;A morning shower;88;82;WNW;6;71%;79%;13
Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;86;76;A t-storm in spots;87;76;NNE;4;81%;66%;8
Manila, Philippines;Some sun, a t-storm;86;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;WSW;8;75%;86%;5
Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;62;48;A shower in the a.m.;63;49;NW;11;62%;61%;1
Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;74;57;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;NNE;3;58%;75%;9
Miami, United States;A morning shower;86;76;A shower or t-storm;88;76;SW;7;72%;66%;7
Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;76;56;A t-storm in spots;74;57;NNE;6;58%;55%;3
Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;84;76;Mostly sunny, nice;83;76;SSW;10;76%;44%;13
Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;61;52;Partly sunny;62;54;E;12;70%;30%;5
Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;63;46;Mostly cloudy;62;46;ENE;3;48%;0%;5
Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;77;50;Partly sunny, warm;77;57;NE;4;48%;2%;4
Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;88;78;A passing shower;87;78;SSW;8;74%;79%;11
Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;78;52;Clouds and sun, nice;80;57;ENE;7;48%;26%;8
New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;74;61;Occasional rain;64;60;ENE;13;69%;93%;2
Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;90;69;Nice with sunshine;89;70;W;7;48%;27%;7
Novosibirsk, Russia;Mild with some sun;67;45;Some sun, pleasant;61;47;WSW;7;79%;39%;2
Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy with showers;78;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;73;SSW;11;80%;94%;4
Oslo, Norway;Rain;62;52;Periods of rain;62;55;SSE;8;85%;89%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, cooler;63;40;High clouds;62;44;E;9;55%;0%;2
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunny and nice;84;76;Partly sunny, nice;84;78;ESE;9;70%;51%;10
Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;85;75;Showers and t-storms;85;75;NNE;6;79%;82%;5
Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;91;76;Spotty showers;91;75;ENE;5;72%;68%;11
Paris, France;Clouds and sun, nice;73;52;Partly sunny, nice;80;56;ESE;4;46%;9%;5
Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;66;52;Sunny and nice;72;54;WSW;8;67%;55%;6
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;77;A t-storm or two;90;77;SW;5;77%;80%;8
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;83;72;Mostly cloudy;85;73;SSE;19;78%;71%;3
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;75;A t-storm in spots;94;75;ESE;5;52%;55%;11
Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;71;52;Partly sunny, nice;76;55;S;3;56%;7%;4
Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and nice;80;48;More sun than clouds;77;53;NE;5;65%;28%;6
Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;Clouds and sun;77;53;SE;10;33%;37%;10
Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;77;60;Sunshine and nice;75;60;NE;9;66%;3%;8
Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;83;73;A morning shower;83;73;SSE;9;65%;81%;11
Reykjavik, Iceland;Brief a.m. showers;52;45;A p.m. shower or two;50;43;WNW;6;79%;72%;1
Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;77;60;A t-storm in spots;69;56;N;5;80%;56%;2
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;Mostly sunny;76;65;E;7;68%;27%;8
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;108;77;Sunny and very warm;108;82;E;7;10%;0%;10
Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;84;63;Partly sunny, humid;86;64;NW;6;65%;9%;4
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and warm;72;57;A shower in the a.m.;68;53;E;6;82%;56%;1
San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;70;55;Mostly sunny;69;55;W;9;66%;3%;7
San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;64;Showers and t-storms;76;63;S;4;83%;80%;6
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the p.m.;88;75;Mostly sunny;88;75;ESE;8;68%;28%;11
San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;75;64;Showers and t-storms;73;65;SW;4;100%;77%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;83;58;Turning cloudy;81;60;W;6;23%;14%;9
Santiago, Chile;Nice with sunshine;75;47;Mostly sunny, nice;75;49;SE;4;46%;2%;6
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;87;74;Partly sunny;86;74;N;5;77%;60%;11
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;81;57;Partly sunny, nice;83;58;NW;6;63%;16%;6
Seattle, United States;Cloudy with a shower;70;57;A passing shower;67;55;SSW;7;72%;86%;3
Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;80;58;Mostly sunny;81;62;ENE;3;57%;8%;7
Shanghai, China;Showers around;79;72;Partly sunny;82;72;NE;13;54%;3%;8
Singapore, Singapore;Couple of t-storms;84;79;A t-storm in spots;86;80;S;7;78%;75%;3
Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sun;75;54;A t-storm in spots;77;53;W;8;64%;50%;6
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;87;79;Mostly sunny, nice;89;79;NE;3;61%;27%;11
Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or two;72;49;Partly sunny;68;54;S;7;66%;23%;3
Sydney, Australia;Cooler;62;51;Mostly sunny;70;51;SW;12;42%;6%;5
Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;78;Showers and t-storms;86;77;NE;9;74%;84%;5
Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun, warm;79;56;A t-storm in spots;71;55;NNW;6;75%;56%;2
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;88;61;Mostly sunny;90;64;SE;6;24%;0%;6
Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, warm;86;64;Clouds and sun;83;63;N;6;56%;87%;6
Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;93;71;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;NNE;5;12%;1%;8
Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;87;75;A morning shower;87;76;SW;8;46%;51%;8
Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;85;64;Partly sunny;90;64;ENE;5;44%;1%;6
Tokyo, Japan;Windy;85;76;Spotty showers;88;77;S;16;66%;67%;7
Toronto, Canada;Cooler;64;55;Mostly cloudy;62;58;ESE;20;70%;87%;3
Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and humid;93;79;Sunny;93;78;ESE;13;57%;1%;8
Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;88;73;Mainly cloudy;89;74;ESE;9;54%;15%;3
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;64;36;High clouds;69;43;S;8;46%;8%;3
Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;64;54;Rain;61;53;SE;6;78%;99%;1
Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;76;55;Mostly sunny, nice;77;57;WNW;5;61%;7%;5
Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;E;5;67%;64%;5
Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;73;56;A t-storm in spots;73;54;N;4;59%;55%;3
Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;77;55;Some sun;70;52;N;6;74%;44%;2
Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;50;44;Partly sunny;52;43;SSW;15;69%;3%;4
Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;78;SW;5;81%;78%;5
Yerevan, Armenia;Not as hot;83;59;Partly sunny, nice;80;59;NE;4;41%;16%;7
