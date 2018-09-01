TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - At least one motorcyclist was reported injured in Taipei City as torrential rain overwhelmed the streets and caused flooding across the capital Saturday evening.

The government texted messages to residents’ smartphones to warn them of the coming onslaught, but even then many were caught outside.

In Ximending, one of Taipei’s most popular destinations for locals and tourists alike on weekends, water suddenly shot several floors high, throwing a motorcyclist off his vehicle, the Central News Agency reported.

On the other side of town, close to the fashionable Xinyi shopping district, Keelung Road had “turned into the Keelung River,” a resident noted online. Traffic on Zhongxiao East Road section 4, known for its concentration of department stores and boutiques, was stuck

There were reports of floods from 161 locations in the capital, but also from the surrounding New Taipei City area and from Keelung City on the north coast.

A total of 13 districts in Taipei and New Taipei were declared in danger of serious and immediate flooding, reports said. Residents had called in news about flooding from a wide range of major streets, including Keelung Road section 3, Xinyi Road section 2, Songjiang Road and Tianmu East Road. On Lianyun Street, water stood 30 cm high, while at Dongmen Mass Rapid Transit Station, water had to be pumped out onto the street. Otherwise, MRT services proceeded normally, reports said.

On a wider scale, neighboring Keelung but also Kaohsiung City and Pingtung County in the far south were warned about the likelihood of torrential rain, CNA reported.