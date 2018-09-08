BAGHDAD (AP) — A Kurdish news outlet is reporting at least nine people have been killed in an "attack" on a Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan base in Iraq.

The Rudaw satellite news channel reported the death toll Saturday in the attack on the base in Koya. It did not elaborate on what kind of attack the base suffered, though it immediately blamed Iran for the assault.

There was no immediate report in Iranian state media about the attack.

Koya is 300 kilometers (185 miles) north of Baghdad.

Kurds represent about 10 percent of Iran's population of 80 million people, with many living in the mountainous northwest that borders Iraq and Turkey.

A guerrilla campaign by the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, or PDKI, launches occasional attacks inside Iran.