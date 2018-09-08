The Taoyuan-Hong Kong air route saw the highest number of passengers of any international route in the world last year, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The route between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Hong Kong International Airport saw 5.4 million passengers last year, up 1.8 percent from 2016, the IATA said in its 2017 industry performance report earlier this week.

The airport pairing was followed by Jakarta-Singapore (3.3 million) and Bangkok-Hong Kong (3.1 million), it said.

The list was rounded out by Kuala Lumpur-Singapore (2.8 million) and Hong Kong-Seoul (2.7 million).

Airlines in the Asia-Pacific carried the largest number of passengers last year, at 1.5 billion, a 36.3 percent market share and an increase of 10.6 percent compared to the number of passengers in the region in 2016, it said.

According to the IATA, which represents about 290 airlines comprising 82 percent of global air traffic, worldwide annual air passenger numbers exceeded 4 billion for the first time last year, amid strong industry performance supported by broad-based improvements in global economic conditions and lower average airfares. (By Lee Hsin-Yin)