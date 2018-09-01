TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The West needs to stand together in order to defend Taiwan against bullying by China, a leading article in the Times of London said Friday.

The opinion piece comes as the island has been targeted by the communist leaders in Beijing for ever more far-reaching bullying, including demands on foreign multinational corporations to stop referring to Taiwan as a separate country from China on their websites.

In the comment piece titled “Solidarity with Taiwan,” the Times describes China as “an authoritarian one-party state whose president has awarded himself leadership for life and launched his vast country on a mission of diplomatic and economic aggrandizement backed by the implicit threat of force.”

The paper contrasts China with Taiwan, “a prosperous independent democracy with no discernible appetite for Chinese communism.”

As the United States recalled its envoys from the Dominican Republic, Panama and El Salvador over their diplomatic switches from Taiwan to China, the Times said that not only both main parties in Congress, but also U.S. allies needed to show support for a bill introduced by four Senators looking to punish countries deserting Taipei.

The proposed legislation is known as the “TAIPEI” act, the “Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative” act.

Western democracies should not let the U.S. stand alone in its defense of Taiwan, the Times wrote.