TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The annual Tibetan Culture and Art Festival Taiwan kicked off on Sept. 7, with a traditional Tibetan art exhibition held at the at the National Center for Traditional Arts in Wujie Township, Yilan County.

"Tibetan Medicine Thangka Art Exhibition" will feature paintings from the "Four Medical Tantras," showcasing paintings depicting Buddhist scenes or rituals until October.

This year's festival will also include an academic seminar on Tibetan Buddhism, photography exhibition, and musical performances.

The festival is an annual event, sponsored by the Taiwan Ministry of Culture (MOC). The festival previously featured noted musical, artistic, and cultural performances and exhibitions, as well as being a conduit for Tibetan and Buddhist links to Taiwan.

The "Tibetan Medicine Thangka Art Exhibition" will focus on helping viewers experience Tibetan culture through showcasing thangka paintings and linking them to talks on Tibetan medicine and culture, said the Ministry of Culture.

The festival will continue with the "Academic Seminar on Tibetan Buddhism" in Taipei, which will bring together internationally renowned subject experts in a bid to help the world gain deeper understanding of Tibetan Buddhism.

Lastly, the "Photography Exhibition of Tibet," which is co-organized by the MOC and Taiwan Photographer Cultural Exchange Association, will cover a broad range of themes like geography, humanities and temples. The photography exhibition will be held at the Mongolian and Tibetan Gallery in Taipei from Nov. 5 to Jan. 31.

The festival will also put on a concert staring Nepal-born singer Kelsang Chukie Tethong and Taiwan's U-Theatre percussion group at the National Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall on Dec. 7-8.