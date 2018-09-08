THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Two Armenian children whose bid for asylum in the Netherlands has been rejected have gone into hiding on the day the Dutch government was expected to deport them, in the latest twist in a case that has riveted this nation.

Justice Ministry spokesman Maarten Molenbeek said Saturday that the children, identified in Dutch media by their first names, Lili and Howick, left their foster home overnight. An Amsterdam court on Friday rejected a final bid to block their deportation.

The children, aged 12 and 13, have lived most of their lives in the Netherlands but a string of courts rejected their asylum applications, ruling that Armenia is a safe country.

Their mother was sent back last year to Armenia. The children have never visited the country and don't speak Armenian.