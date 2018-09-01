  1. Home
  2. Environment

Magnitude-4.2 quake hits Taiwan east coast

Epicenter in Hualien County, highest intensity in Nan'ao, Yilan County

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/08 15:10
A 4.2 earthquake hit Hualien County Saturday afternoon (image courtesy of Central Weather Bureau).

A 4.2 earthquake hit Hualien County Saturday afternoon (image courtesy of Central Weather Bureau).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnitude-4.2 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan’s Hualien County Saturday afternoon, but no damages or casualties were immediately reported.

The epicenter was located 24.2 kilometers under the surface in the township of Xiulin, 36.9 km northeast of the Hualien County Government building, the Central Weather Bureau said.

The tremor struck at 2:50 p.m. and was felt around the northeastern part of Taiwan.

The intensity of the quake was the highest in Nan’ao, a town on the Pacific coast in Yilan County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan’s 7-tiered scale, according to the Central Weather Bureau.
earthquake
Hualien
Hualien Earthquake
Nan'ao
Yilan
Central Weather Bureau

RELATED ARTICLES

Beach in east Taiwan's Yilan closed after five deaths
Beach in east Taiwan's Yilan closed after five deaths
2018/09/05 18:50
Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival under moonlight at the first organic farm in East Taiwan
Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival under moonlight at the first organic farm in East Taiwan
2018/09/04 20:49
Taiwan demands country name change for photo running in WMO calendar vote
Taiwan demands country name change for photo running in WMO calendar vote
2018/09/04 16:33
Taiwan's northeastern coast to close for 10 days to investigate 6 deaths
Taiwan's northeastern coast to close for 10 days to investigate 6 deaths
2018/09/04 15:56
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan
2018/09/03 14:25