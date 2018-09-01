Magnitude-4.2 quake hits Taiwan east coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnitude-4.2 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan’s Hualien County Saturday afternoon, but no damages or casualties were immediately reported.

The epicenter was located 24.2 kilometers under the surface in the township of Xiulin, 36.9 km northeast of the Hualien County Government building, the Central Weather Bureau said.

The tremor struck at 2:50 p.m. and was felt around the northeastern part of Taiwan.

The intensity of the quake was the highest in Nan’ao, a town on the Pacific coast in Yilan County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan’s 7-tiered scale, according to the Central Weather Bureau.