TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A person believed to be a citizen of the Philippines died during a China Airlines (CAL) flight from Taiwan to San Francisco, reports said Saturday.

Police at the United States airport initially prevented passengers from disembarking while they conducted an investigation on board flight CI-04, the Apple Daily reported.

CAL said a passenger had fallen ill and lost consciousness about an hour before the flight’s arrival in the U.S. The crew called for an ambulance to be on standby, but by the time the plane had landed, the passenger had already died, according to the statement.

A member of the crew was quoted as saying the person had died due to health-related reasons. The Apple Daily mentioned the person was the national of a Southeast Asian country, while cable station TVBS reported the deceased was a Filipino man in his seventies who was traveling with his wife.

Three police officers and three medical staff had boarded the plane, which would remain closed off for at least one hour and 45 minutes, the Liberty Times reported.

Flight CI-04 took off from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport just before midnight Friday and arrived in San Francisco at 8:39 p.m. on September 7 local time, according to the CAL website.