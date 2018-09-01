  1. Home
  2. Society

Passenger dies on China Airlines flight from Taiwan to San Francisco

70-year-old man from Philippines died shortly before landing: reports

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/08 14:33
A China Airlines plane (archive picture)

A China Airlines plane (archive picture) (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A person believed to be a citizen of the Philippines died during a China Airlines (CAL) flight from Taiwan to San Francisco, reports said Saturday.

Police at the United States airport initially prevented passengers from disembarking while they conducted an investigation on board flight CI-04, the Apple Daily reported.

CAL said a passenger had fallen ill and lost consciousness about an hour before the flight’s arrival in the U.S. The crew called for an ambulance to be on standby, but by the time the plane had landed, the passenger had already died, according to the statement.

A member of the crew was quoted as saying the person had died due to health-related reasons. The Apple Daily mentioned the person was the national of a Southeast Asian country, while cable station TVBS reported the deceased was a Filipino man in his seventies who was traveling with his wife.

Three police officers and three medical staff had boarded the plane, which would remain closed off for at least one hour and 45 minutes, the Liberty Times reported.

Flight CI-04 took off from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport just before midnight Friday and arrived in San Francisco at 8:39 p.m. on September 7 local time, according to the CAL website.
China Airlines
San Francisco
passenger
flight

RELATED ARTICLES

Typhoon Jebi grounds Taiwan-Japan flights
Typhoon Jebi grounds Taiwan-Japan flights
2018/09/04 10:13
Taiwan's China Airlines and Japan Airlines to jointly operate more flight routes
Taiwan's China Airlines and Japan Airlines to jointly operate more flight routes
2018/09/03 16:23
Taiwan pilot strike averted for one year
Taiwan pilot strike averted for one year
2018/08/30 16:28
Netflix series 'A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities' to premiere in September
Netflix series 'A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities' to premiere in September
2018/08/30 11:55
Taiwan’s pilot union obtains right to strike, negotiations continue
Taiwan’s pilot union obtains right to strike, negotiations continue
2018/08/24 14:49