Cardi B escorted out of fashion party after lunging at Minaj

By NEKESA MUMBI MOODY , AP Entertainment Writer,Associated Press
2018/09/08 12:39
Nicki Minaj attends the NYFW Spring/Summer 2019 Kick-Off Party at The Pool on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have been involved in an altercation that got physical at a New York Fashion Week party.

Video circulating on social media shows Cardi B lunging toward someone and being held back at Harper's Bazaar Icons party Friday night.

Another video shows the platinum rapper being escorted out of the event by security.

A person who witnessed the incident who asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly said Minaj was finishing up a conversation with someone when Cardi B tried to attack her, but Minaj's security guards intervened.

The two have been rap rivals since Cardi B began achieving huge success over the last year.

In a post on Instagram Cardi didn't call out Minaj by name but alluded to the fight and said she was sparked because her mothering skills were being disparaged.