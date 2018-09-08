CINCINNATI (AP) — Scott Schebler's grand slam set a Reds season record, and Phillip Ervin homered twice as Cincinnati pulled away to a rain-delayed 12-6 victory over the San Diego Padres early Saturday.

Schebler connected off Rowan Wick in the sixth for Cincinnati's 10th grand slam of the season, setting a club record and putting the Reds up 10-4. Ervin had a solo homer and a two-run shot, the first multi-homer game of his career.

The start of the game was delayed by 2 hours, 37 minutes because of rain and ended at 12:09 a.m. Both starters made quick exits.

San Diego's Brett Kennedy faced only 10 batters, replaced after he walked a career-high four batters in the second inning. Matt Strahm (3-4) relieved and gave up Jose Peraza's bases-clearing double and Ervin's solo homer.

Ervin brought home another run in the sixth with his squeeze bunt, one of two bunts botched by San Diego in the inning. Reliever Michael Lorenzen (3-1) also reached on a bunt single that the Padres couldn't field, loading the bases for Schebler's second career grand slam.

Lorenzen went three innings in relief of Anthony DeSclafani, who had his second straight subpar start. DeSclafani gave up four runs in four innings. Francisco Mejia's single started a two-run rally in the first inning. Hunter Renfroe and Eric Hosmer added homers.

Mejia made his first start behind the plate for the Padres on Thursday night and hit a solo homer and a three-run shot for a 6-2 victory, earning another start. Manager Andy Green plans to split catching duties the rest of the month, giving Mejia a chance to learn the pitching staff while getting acclimated.

BAILEY'S DONE

Interim manager Jim Riggleman has removed Homer Bailey from the rotation for the rest of the season, giving rookie Tyler Mahle a chance to start. Bailey is 1-14 with a 6.09 ERA and has lost nine straight decisions. Bailey won't pitch in relief, but will be confined to keeping in shape by throwing in the bullpen. The 32-year-old pitcher has been limited to 46 starts in the last four seasons because of three arm injuries that required surgery.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Scooter Gennett was back in the projected starting lineup after missing one game with a sore thigh. He went 0 for 5.

UP NEXT

Padres: Left-hander Robbie Erlin (3-5) makes his ninth start of the season. He's lost consecutive starts for the first time since April 12-17, 2016.

Reds: Matt Harvey (6-8) makes his 21st start for the Reds. He hasn't won since Aug. 18, going 0-1 in his last three starts with a 5.28 ERA.

