|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|122
|472
|112
|160
|.339
|JMartinez Bos
|133
|510
|103
|171
|.335
|Altuve Hou
|119
|467
|72
|148
|.317
|Segura Sea
|127
|523
|82
|164
|.314
|Trout LAA
|121
|409
|89
|125
|.306
|Merrifield KC
|136
|538
|70
|163
|.303
|Brantley Cle
|126
|502
|77
|152
|.303
|MSmith TB
|120
|392
|52
|118
|.301
|Bregman Hou
|138
|527
|97
|158
|.300
|Andujar NYY
|128
|491
|74
|146
|.297
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 40; JMartinez, Boston, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; NCruz, Seattle, 34; Lindor, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; 3 tied at 29.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 117; KDavis, Oakland, 106; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 97; Bregman, Houston, 96; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 94; Bogaerts, Boston, 90; Lowrie, Oakland, 87; NCruz, Seattle, 85; Haniger, Seattle, 85; 2 tied at 84.
|Pitching
Snell, Tampa Bay, 18-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-7; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Price, Boston, 14-6; Verlander, Houston, 14-9; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 13-5; GCole, Houston, 13-5.