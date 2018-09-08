  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/08 12:06
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 122 472 112 160 .339
JMartinez Bos 133 510 103 171 .335
Altuve Hou 119 467 72 148 .317
Segura Sea 127 523 82 164 .314
Trout LAA 121 409 89 125 .306
Merrifield KC 136 538 70 163 .303
Brantley Cle 126 502 77 152 .303
MSmith TB 120 392 52 118 .301
Bregman Hou 138 527 97 158 .300
Andujar NYY 128 491 74 146 .297
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 40; JMartinez, Boston, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; NCruz, Seattle, 34; Lindor, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; 3 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 117; KDavis, Oakland, 106; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 97; Bregman, Houston, 96; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 94; Bogaerts, Boston, 90; Lowrie, Oakland, 87; NCruz, Seattle, 85; Haniger, Seattle, 85; 2 tied at 84.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 18-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Severino, New York, 17-7; Porcello, Boston, 16-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Price, Boston, 14-6; Verlander, Houston, 14-9; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 13-5; GCole, Houston, 13-5.