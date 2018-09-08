NEW YORK (AP) — To woots and cheers from the crowd, women with bodies not often seen on fashion runways strutted with smiles on their faces wearing pieces from Loft's new plus line. They included five cast from hundreds who attended an alternative New York Fashion Week event, The Curvy Con.

Size inclusivity was on the minds of these women, about 1,000 from around the world who flocked to the two-day celebration. It was the fourth annual Curvy Con, the second to coincide with fashion week.

The gathering, with panel discussions, fitness sessions and workshops on style, was co-founded by style influencers Chastity Garner Valentine and CeCe Olisa.

Olisa said the event represents the need for women of size to be better served by the mainstream fashion industry.