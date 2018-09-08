Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore 000 002 000— 2 6 0 Tampa Bay 033 014 30x—14 10 0

Bundy, Gilmartin (5), Meisinger (6), Ortiz (7), Ramirez (7) and Wynns, Sisco; Snell, Schultz (6), Kittredge (8), Wood (9) and Ciuffo. W_Snell 18-5. L_Bundy 7-14. HRs_Baltimore, Rickard (8). Tampa Bay, Choi (5), Kiermaier (7), Pham (3), Ciuffo (1).

___

Houston 000 000 330—6 10 0 Boston 100 100 100—3 8 0

Cole, McHugh (7), Pressly (7), Rondon (8), R.Osuna (9) and Maldonado, B.McCann; Price, Brasier (7), Kelly (8), Thornburg (9) and Leon, C.Vazquez, Swihart. W_Pressly 2-1. L_Kelly 4-2. Sv_R.Osuna (14). HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (20).

___

INTERLEAGUE St. Louis 010 110 000—3 6 1 Detroit 010 020 002—5 8 0

Gomber, Leone (7), Hicks (8) and Pena; Norris, VerHagen (6), Stumpf (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.McCann. W_Greene 3-6. L_Hicks 3-4. HRs_St. Louis, Ozuna 2 (20). Detroit, Candelario (18).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia 002 001 010—4 7 0 New York 011 000 100—3 3 0

Nola, Dominguez (8), Hunter (9) and Alfaro; Matz, Hanhold (6), Bashlor (7), Zamora (8), Dr.Smith (8) and Plawecki. W_Nola 16-4. L_Bashlor 0-3. Sv_Hunter (4). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (28), Santana (22). New York, Smith (3), Bruce (6).

___

Miami 000 003 000—3 7 0 Pittsburgh 020 000 30x—5 9 0

Straily, Garcia (6), Rucinski (6), Guerrero (7), Wittgren (8) and Realmuto; Archer, Ri.Rodriguez (7), E.Santana (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Ri.Rodriguez 4-2. L_Guerrero 1-3. Sv_F.Vazquez (31). HRs_Miami, Brinson (11). Pittsburgh, Bell (9), Luplow (3).