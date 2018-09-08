Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|000—
|2
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|033
|014
|30x—14
|10
|0
Bundy, Gilmartin (5), Meisinger (6), Ortiz (7), Ramirez (7) and Wynns, Sisco; Snell, Schultz (6), Kittredge (8), Wood (9) and Ciuffo. W_Snell 18-5. L_Bundy 7-14. HRs_Baltimore, Rickard (8). Tampa Bay, Choi (5), Kiermaier (7), Pham (3), Ciuffo (1).
___
|Houston
|000
|000
|330—6
|10
|0
|Boston
|100
|100
|100—3
|8
|0
Cole, McHugh (7), Pressly (7), Rondon (8), R.Osuna (9) and Maldonado, B.McCann; Price, Brasier (7), Kelly (8), Thornburg (9) and Leon, C.Vazquez, Swihart. W_Pressly 2-1. L_Kelly 4-2. Sv_R.Osuna (14). HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (20).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|St. Louis
|010
|110
|000—3
|6
|1
|Detroit
|010
|020
|002—5
|8
|0
Gomber, Leone (7), Hicks (8) and Pena; Norris, VerHagen (6), Stumpf (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and J.McCann. W_Greene 3-6. L_Hicks 3-4. HRs_St. Louis, Ozuna 2 (20). Detroit, Candelario (18).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|002
|001
|010—4
|7
|0
|New York
|011
|000
|100—3
|3
|0
Nola, Dominguez (8), Hunter (9) and Alfaro; Matz, Hanhold (6), Bashlor (7), Zamora (8), Dr.Smith (8) and Plawecki. W_Nola 16-4. L_Bashlor 0-3. Sv_Hunter (4). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (28), Santana (22). New York, Smith (3), Bruce (6).
___
|Miami
|000
|003
|000—3
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|020
|000
|30x—5
|9
|0
Straily, Garcia (6), Rucinski (6), Guerrero (7), Wittgren (8) and Realmuto; Archer, Ri.Rodriguez (7), E.Santana (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Ri.Rodriguez 4-2. L_Guerrero 1-3. Sv_F.Vazquez (31). HRs_Miami, Brinson (11). Pittsburgh, Bell (9), Luplow (3).