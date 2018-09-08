NEW YORK (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning to make a winner of Aaron Nola, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 4-3 on Friday night.

Carlos Santana lined an early two-run shot for the Phillies, who began the day trailing Atlanta by 3 1/2 games in the NL East. The first-place Braves played later at Arizona.

Nola (16-4) struck out eight over seven innings to match Washington ace Max Scherzer for the National League lead in wins. Those two are in a tight race with Mets star Jacob deGrom for the NL Cy Young Award, and Nola helped his cause with deGrom sitting in the opposite dugout.

The right-hander walked one and gave up three hits, including Dominic Smith's tying homer in the seventh. Hoskins connected off Tyler Bashlor (0-3), leading off the eighth for his 28th home run.

Seranthony Dominguez worked a perfect inning and Tommy Hunter got three straight outs for his fourth save as Philadelphia's bullpen made quick work of the Mets at the end.

RAYS 14, ORIOLES 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Blake Snell tied the major league victory lead with his 18th, Nick Ciuffo and Kevin Kiermaier hit early three-run homers and Tampa Bay beat Baltimore.

Snell (18-5) matched Cleveland's Corey Kluber for the major league lead, after allowing two runs, five hits and striking out nine over 5 1/3 innings.

Tommy Pham had a fifth-inning solo homer and Ji-Man Choi hit a grand slam in the sixth to help the Rays run their home winning streak to nine. Tampa Bay has won 14 of 17 overall.

Baltimore dropped to 41-100, the third 100-loss season since the team relocated from St. Louis following the 1953 season. Dylan Bundy (7-14) was the loser.

TIGERS 5, CARDINALS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, lifting Detroit over St. Louis.

The Tigers won their third in a row. Marcell Ozuna homered twice for St. Louis, which has lost four of six. The Cardinals hold a slim lead for the second NL wild-card spot.

Rookie Victor Reyes singled off Jordan Hicks (3-4) with one out and Candelario followed with a drive into the Tigers' bullpen in left. Detroit closer Shane Greene (3-6) worked a scoreless ninth.

PIRATES 5, MARLINS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jordan Luplow hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, Josh Bell also had a two-run shot and Pittsburgh rallied past Miami.

Kevin Kramer drove in his first career run with a two-out single in the seventh that made it 3-3. Luplow then squared up a 1-2 offering from reliever Tayron Guerrero (1-3) for his third homer. Kramer got his first major league hit earlier in the game while making his first big league start.

Richard Rodriguez (4-2) pitched scoreless inning. Felipe Vazquez worked the ninth for his 31st save.

Lewis Brinson hit a three-run home run to put Miami ahead in the sixth, his 11th. He also doubled and finished 3 for 4.