Australia loses Folau for South Africa test

SYDNEY (AP) — Fullback Israel Folau has withdrawn from the Australia team to play South Africa in a Rugby Championship test on Saturday because of an ankle injury.

Folau missed Australia's previous match against New Zealand but was included in the Wallaby side to play the Springboks when it was named Thursday.

His withdrawal Saturday is the second major injury blow to the Wallabies team ahead of an important match against South Africa. Backrower David Pocock was forced to withdraw on Friday with a neck injury.

Australia has won only one of five tests so far this season and is last in the Rugby Championship, without a win from two games.

