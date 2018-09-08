Fashion from the Kate Spade collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday Sept. 7, 2018 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Fashion from the Kate Spade collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Friday Sept. 7, 2018 in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Fashion designer Nicola Glass acknowledge applause after unveiling her Kate Spade collection during Fashion Week, Friday Sept. 7, 2018 in New York.
Elizabeth Olsen, left, and Priyanka Chopra attend the Kate Spade Runway Show at the New York Public Library during New York Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in New York.
Inez van Lamsweerde, left, and Vinoodh Matadin attend the Kate Spade Runway Show at the New York Public Library during New York Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in New York.
Kate Bosworth attends the Kate Spade Runway Show at the New York Public Library during New York Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in New York.
Elizabeth Olsen attends the Kate Spade Runway Show at the New York Public Library during New York Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in New York.
NEW YORK (AP) — A rosy hue washed over a room at the New York Public Library as models wearing vibrant pinks, greens and blues followed a winding silver line of glitter on a pink carpet. The shimmering line was an homage to the late designer Kate Spade at the New York Fashion Week show of her former brand.
When guests arrived Friday, there was a note on their seats saying "she left a little sparkle everywhere she went. in loving memory 1962-2018."
Spade killed herself in June. She was 55. She took her own life after years of battling depression and anxiety, according to her husband, Andy Spade. The two co-founded the company but sold it years ago.